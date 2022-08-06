Fire Brigade to probe reason behind Wadia Hospital fire
Mumbai: A day after a fire was reported in Jer Bai Wadia Hospital for children in Parel, senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said they will initiate a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze. The report would be submitted within seven days, officials said.
On August 5, a level-2 blaze erupted in the hospital, which eventually spread to the first and second floors of the building. Chief Fire Officer, Hemant Parab, on Saturday said that the in-built firefighting system in the hospital was operational, which helped the MFB officials to control the fire at an early stage.
“The inbuilt fire system and the prompt action taken by the doctors and staffers helped in averting any casualty. The inside of the building was filled with smoke due to which firefighters had to struggle a lot. If the medical staffers didn’t show such promptness, then there could be loss of lives,” Parab told HT on Saturday.
He said that preliminary findings show that the fire might have originated from the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) backup room on the first floor, however, the brigade will carry out a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause.
“We will be talking to eyewitnesses and other people to get more clarity. UPS rooms are present everywhere and we may chalk out specific regulations on maintenance of these rooms as well based on our findings,” Parab said.
“Besides this, we will also direct the fire stations to carry out a preliminary survey in the nursing homes and hospitals to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.
Meanwhile, one fireman was injured during a firefighting operation at a scrapyard in Reti Bunder near Mahindra and Mahindra Company at Sewree.
On Saturday afternoon, a level-one fire was reported from the scrapyard following which three firefighting engines and one six jumbo tankers were pressed into operation. According to the Disaster Control Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire had originated in a ground-plus structure in the scrapyard. Fire officials said that the structure was a scrap shop.
The officials said that as many as 20 hutments were gutted in the fire.
“The entire plot was a scrapyard and filled with items like wooden furniture, clothes, LPG cylinders and other flammable objects. The presence of things like this intensified the flame. However, there was no loss of lives since the place was a scrapyard,” said Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer. During the operation, Santosh Muntode, a fireman sustained minor injuries and was sent to nearby Saibaba Hospital for treatment.
Former corporator from this area, Yousuf Ali stated that fire incidents are a regular occurrence in the scrapyard because of the presence of flammable objects like Petrol and Kerosene. “We have informed the local collector’s office and the BMC to evict all the illegal structures from this area,” Ali said.
-
Despite cancellation of several infra projects, work on Malabar tree-top walkway continues in full swing
Mumbai: Despite several big-ticket infrastructure projects getting scrapped or delayed after the change of power in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has continued work on the ambitious tree-top walkway at Malabar Hill. BMC had proposed a 700-meter-long treetop walkway in the upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood in South Mumbai last year. Subsequently, in December 2021, the BMC awarded a ₹22 crore tender for the project.
-
Himachal women make rakhis out of pine needles, help prevent forest fires
Present in abundance in Himachal, pine needles, which are usually left unused and cause forest fires, are now serving a better purpose. Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administrative Reforms collaborated with Karwan, a society with a twin objective of conserving forests and generating livelihood for rural women, and trained women in the craft. They initially trained a batch of 22 women in Kot Panchayat near Hipa and later got more trainees.
-
BKU (apolitical) leader among 16 booked for SUV ‘loot’ in U.P.’s Bijnor
Kotwali police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik (apolitical) youth wing U.P. unit president Ch Digambar Singh and 15 others in connection with the alleged loot of a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The case was registered on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Ch Kuldeep Singh on Friday. Digambar Singh claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.
-
Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof
A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket. The Kotwali police had sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student. The boy's body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.
-
BJP eyes Sharad Pawar’s bastion, Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Baramati from August 16 to 18
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's stronghold Baramati Lok Sabha constituency between August 16 and 18. During the visit, she will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and attend organisational meetings. “Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country,” said senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is coordinating the programme in Maharashtra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics