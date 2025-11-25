MUMBAI: Six people, including four children, were injured after a fire broke out in a chawl in Ghatkopar East on Monday afternoon. While the children are in a stable condition, the two adults suffered 15% and 55% burns and are in a critical condition, the doctors said. Fire in Ghatkopar chawl injures six

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire in a ground-plus-one structure in Sai Nagar on 90 Feet Road in Pant Nagar was reported at 12:50 pm on Monday, after which emergency response teams from the MFB and Mumbai Police, along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff and an ambulance rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished by 1:30 pm, and all six injured people were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital.

The fire was confined to the first floor and affected the electrical wiring, LPG cylinder and household material stored in a 10x10 ft space, an officer from the fire brigade said.

The four children, Pratik Kumar Mukhiya, 10, Gouri Mukhiya, 10, Prashant Vishwakarma, 9, and Pooja Mukhiya, 6, sustained 2% to 12% burns and are in stable condition, said a doctor from Rajawadi Hospital. Two others, Dalat Devi Mukhiya, 40, and Nageshwar Mukhiya, 45, suffered 15% and 55% burns, respectively. “Their recovery depends on the extent of their wounds. They are currently undergoing treatment,” the doctor added.

A senior fire official said that, prima facie, a gas cylinder explosion appears to have caused the fire but the exact cause is being investigated.