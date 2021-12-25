First dose must: Ahmednagar issues ‘no vaccine, no entry’ order amid Omicron threat

Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has issued a “no vaccine, no entry” order amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state.

The order was issued by collector Rajendra Bhosale and will come into effect from Saturday.

Those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will not be allowed to enter various public areas, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, government or semi-government offices, according to news agency ANI.

According to the order, it has been made mandatory for people visiting these places to have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, an official told news agency PTI.

Before this, the Nashik district administration implemented the “no vaccine, no entry” order under which people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus disease will not be allowed to enter commercial and public establishments, like malls, cinema halls, restaurants and government, public offices.

Maharashtra has detected 108 cases of the Omicron variant in the state so far, prompting the state government to prohibit the gathering of more than five people in public places from 9 pm-6 am, among other such measures, applicable from the intervening night of December 24-25.

Maharashtra reported 1,410 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the state to 66,54,755. As many as 868 people recovered from the disease in the same time span, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,01,243.

