Omicron spread: Night curfews, prohibitory orders in states as festivities start

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were among several states which have imposed tougher restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations amid a spike in cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus as India’s tally touched 358.

Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases at 88, with Delhi (67) close on its heels followed by Telangana (38) and Tamil Nadu (34), according to the latest government data.

Maharashtra banned the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9pm and 6am and Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Haryana have imposed a night curfew— 11pm to 5am—from Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh government imposed similar mobility curbs and Odisha also imposed fresh restrictions on Friday on celebrations of Christmas and New Year’s Day, while Gujarat extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours. According to a notification issued by the state home department, the night curfew will be in place from 11pm to 5am, instead of 1am to 5am.

In Maharashtra, restaurants, cinema halls, theatres, and gyms will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity and no more than 100 guests will be allowed at weddings in enclosed spaces like banquets and marriage halls. However, 250 guests can attend weddings held in open spaces.

For social, political or religious functions, the Maharashtra government has said the total number of attendees should not exceed 100 if held in enclosed space and 250 if held in open spaces. Haryana restricted the maximum number of people at indoor and outdoor events to 200 and 300 people, respectively.

In UP, the government has put curbs on social events like weddings and restricted them to 200 people, intensified police patrolling to ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour, and upgraded vigilance at airports, bus stations and railway terminals for passengers coming to the state.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who met top officials, may soon issue stringent restrictions to tackle the spread of Omicron further. The state is also considering testing all the international travellers landing in its airports.