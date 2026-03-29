NAVI MUMBAI: The Panvel City police have, for the first time, invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a beef smuggling racket, said officials. First MCOCA action against beef smuggling racket in Panvel

“This is the first instance in the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate where MCOCA has been invoked in a case related to beef smuggling,” said assistant commissioner of police, Prerana Katte.

The case began on December 23, 2025, when police intercepted a vehicle carrying beef allegedly meant for sale in Mumbai and detained two persons. Further investigation led to the arrest of two more accused, exposing what police described as a larger organised network.

According to police, 37 year old Yasin Moinuddin Shaikh is the alleged kingpin of the racket. “The accused were operating as an organised syndicate involved in illegal slaughter and transportation of cattle meat,” an official said.

The police further stated that the group used intimidation and violence to continue their activities. “They worked in a coordinated manner, using coercion and creating fear in the locality to establish their dominance,” the officer added.

Investigators also found that the accused have multiple cases registered against them at different police stations. “Their criminal antecedents and organised modus operandi warranted the invocation of MCOCA,” the official said.