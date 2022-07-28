Fishes, crabs found dead in creek in Uran Taluka
Hundreds of fishes and crabs were found dead in the creek at Bhendkhal in Uran Taluka of Raigad on Thursday. The locals and environmentalists suspected that the reason could be the chemical tankers that get cleaned at the water bodies.
The local fishing community has complained to the village Panchayat, which conducted a Panchanama and approached the Tehsildar of the area.
Parshuram Koli, 48, a fisherman said, “This is not the first time that harmful chemicals led to the loss of aquatic life. Authorities must take strict action as this is a matter of our livelihood. We depend on these fishes for survival. Their deaths result in losses for us.”
Tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare has sent the water samples to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for analysis. “I have also alerted the RTO officials about the presence of some tankers in the vicinity of the incident to trace the owners. We have also requested the police to keep an eye on the culprits and take necessary action,” Andhare said.
The officials examined the mangroves in the area and found that no damage has been done to them so far.
BN Kumar, NatConnect Foundation director, said, “As it is, the fishing community has been hit hard due to the burial of a series of wetlands and blocking of intertidal flow. The chemical pollution menace kills whatever little catch the fishermen get.”
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
