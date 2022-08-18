Fitness test for Govindas taking part in Dahi Handi in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli
Various groups are conducting fitness and endurance tests of all the Govindas who would be participating in the festival to avoid any health scare during the festival in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
Forming multiple tiers during Gokulashtami is no mean feat. It is a test of endurance and fitness for the Govindas. This year, the Govindas will be attempting the tiers after a break of two years. Most of them also are working hard to get back to form after recovering from Covid as the side effects of the virus are long lasting.
Various groups are conducting fitness and endurance tests of all the Govindas who would be participating in the festival to avoid any health scare during the festival.
Govindas in the age group of 14-50 years participate in making the pyramids. With cut-throat competition, most groups aim to make seven or nine tiers that require a lot of strength.
Some of the well-known Govinda groups have conducted fitness tests for their participants and they have also recommended people to stay away from participating this year due to breathing problems or failing the fitness test. Most of the Govinda groups also started practice two months ago, keeping an eye on everyone’s diet and exercises.
Yuva Rashtra Kabaddi Academy group of women Govindas from Kalyan-Dombivli has been training daily. Sunil Vayle, the head of the group, said, “We decided to allow only those who are fit to participate. We have an hour-long exercise session in the morning or evening. Those found fit are allowed to practice for the handi. The others will provide backup support to the team.”
Govinda Akash Hambir, 28-year-old banker associated with Sarvajanik Gokulashtami Utsav, Khopat, Thane, said, “I was in ICU for 10 days during the pandemic last year. For four months, I was taking rest as per the doctor’s suggestion. However, I realised that I needed to work on my fitness and build my stamina. I regularly participate in Dahi Handi. Six months before the festival, I began training to ensure that level of fitness.”
He said that his team is attempting nine tiers and he did not want to be left out due to lack of fitness. “All of us gradually decided to improve our fitness and started doing daily exercises much before the practice for the festival began. There were a few like me whose fitness was affected by Covid and wanted to overcome it.”
Purvesh Sarnaik, former corporator and organiser of Sanskruti Yuwa Pratishthan Handi, said, “Many were infected with the virus in the pandemic. They underwent fitness tests. Not all were able to participate but they can participate next year. Apart from this, we also have an on-ground medical team in case of an emergency.”
Dahi Handi set for grand comeback as Gokulashtami is being celebrated on Friday
With the State Government easing all the Covid restrictions for the Dahi Handi festival on Friday, over 200 organisers in Navi Mumbai are gearing up for a grand comeback after two years. One of the biggest Dahi Handis in the city is being organised in Airoli by Shiv Sena leader and former NMMC opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, through his Sunil Chougule Sports Club.
