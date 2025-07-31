Five booked for using forged school certificates to secure jobs in HC

MUMBAI: Five candidates who had applied for the posts of peon/porter at the Bombay High Court were booked in a case on Tuesday after it was found they had forged their Class 7 mark sheets and certificate. The police registered a case under sections 336 (forgery) and 340 (forged documents or electronic records and their fraudulent use) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

According to the police, the high court was in the process of hiring peons and porters, so it published an advertisement in April 2023, following which applications poured in. In September 2024, 128 selected candidates and 32 wait-listed names were published.

The accused were identified as Avinash Panchpille from Washim, Ajay Gayki from Buldhana, Hrishikesh Kedare from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mangesh Rane from Yavatmal, and Paranjape Yadav from Kolhapur. All five had passed the screening test, completed a health check-up, and cleared other interviews.

“When they verified the documents with the schools they claimed to have passed from in their mark sheets, it was found that there was no entry of them in these schools,” said the police officer. A report declaring the forgery was submitted by the judges to the high court, after which they decided to file a complaint with the Azad Maidan Police.

Based on a complaint by the assistant manager (Bombay High Court, Appeals Department, the police registered a case under sections 336 (forgery) and 340 (forged documents or electronic records and their fraudulent use) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We registered the offence on Tuesday and will make the arrests soon,” said the police officer.