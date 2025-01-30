Palghar: Five persons were critically injured in a fire prima facie caused by the boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said. The injured included two children. Five critical as boiler blast triggers fire at tyre plant in Palghar district

It was not immediately clear whether the injured adults were workers of the company, situated in Kudus industrial area in Wada taluka.

“The incident occurred after 6pm when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory. Due to a sudden increase in pressure, the distanced pipe of one of the boilers detached, triggering an explosion and fire,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell, Palghar.

The injured persons were identified as Tufan Kalsim Damor, 30; Roshni Praveen Parmar, 26; Mula Prema Vasar, 27; and two children, Kajal Parmar aged 3 years, and Aakash Prem Masar aged 18 months, all residents of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

“Some workers and their family members who were nearby also sustained injuries and were treated at Saidutt hospital in Ambadi area near Ganeshpuri,” a police officer told Hindustan Times. Four of the injured, including the two children, were later shifted to Thane for advanced medical care.

The company where the blast occurred is owned by Javed Dusani from Mumbai, said police. Local authorities and disaster management teams rushed to the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control.