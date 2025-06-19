Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Five goons arrested for beating up Chembur man with beer bottle

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 19, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Hafta is protection money criminal groups demand from shop owners in exchange for not interfering in their business

MUMBAI: Five men allegedly hit a 33-year-old man on his head with a beer bottle and stabbed his abdomen and back with the broken bottle after he refused to give them “hafta” on Tuesday. Hafta is protection money criminal groups demand from shop owners in exchange for not interfering in their business. The police on Wednesday arrested the five accused.

The accused are identified as Arman Nirja, 25, and Deepak Chandanshive, 26. Jai Kale, Ganesh Kandan and Amol Salve. They resided in the same vicinity as the complainant, Yogesh Rajguru, 29. Rajguru lived with his mother, and two brothers in the Rahul Nagar area in Vashi Naka, Chembur.

According to the police, the five accused were having alcohol outside on Tuesday night. Chandanshive, Nirja, and Kale were allegedly shouting in the streets saying nobody dared to speak against them as they had multiple cases registered against them. A while later, they caught Rajguru’s elder brother Avinash, a private company employee, and abused him. They demanded 1000 from Avinash as a monthly hafta. When he refused to pay, Chandanshive hit Avinash on the head with a beer bottle. A crowd gathered after hearing Avinash’s screams. The accused allegedly threatened the others by waving a broken beer bottle before stabbing Avinash in the abdomen, back, and thrice on hand, causing him severe injuries.

Avinash fell to the ground in pain, after which the other accused kicked and punched him. The accused then fled from the crime scene. The RCF police were informed about the incident. Avinash was rushed to the hospital, added the official. Rajguru was taking a walk after dinner at the same time and heard people fighting near a garden. He went to the spot and saw his brother being assaulted.

“Deepak Chandanshive and Arman and their friends live in the same vicinity and have criminal records for robbery and assault. They carry sharp weapons with them at all times. They threatened shopkeepers and residents in the area and took money from them, said senior inspector Mahadev Kumbhar of the RCF police station.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
