Fliers may be treated as ‘unruly’ if they violate Covid-19 protocols: DGCA

Air travellers who do not follow Covid-19 protocols during their journey will now be treated as ‘unruly’ passengers. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular on Saturday after it noticed that some passengers were not wearing masks properly at the airport and on board; were not maintaining social distancing during the journey, from entering the airport till exiting it.

“In case any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear a mask or violates the ‘Covid-19 protocol for passengers’ even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger will be treated as ‘unruly passenger’ as defined in para 3.1 of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3 Series M Part Vi (dated 8” September, 2017) and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passenger, as provided in above mentioned CAR, will be followed by the airline concerned, ”DGCA said.

The circular has directed passengers to wear the masks and not to move it below the nose, except under an exceptional situation, and also maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel. It has also directing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the local police at airports to ensure that passengers who are not wearing a mask properly are not allowed to enter the airport.

DGCA has asked the airport terminal managers/ airport directors (in case the airport is managed by the Airports Authority of India) to check passengers for wearing masks and maintaining social distance within the airport premises inside the airport.

“In case any passenger is not following ‘Covid-19 protocol’, they should be handed over to the security agencies after proper warnings. If required, they may be dealt as per law,” read the circular.

DGCA has asked airlines to de-board passengers, if needed, in case they do not adhere to wearing masks properly on board despite repeated warnings.

The regulator also asked the stakeholders concerned to ensure adherence to their directions with immediate effect.