Forest dept seizes protected turtle on PETA complaint

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India worked with the Thane Forest Division of the Maharashtra Forest Department to rescue an Indian soft-shelled turtle – a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972.

It was kept in a messy aquarium in the clubhouse of Seawoods estate colony in blatant violation of the WPA. The seized turtle is being kept under observation in the custody of the forest department and is being medically examined and provided with appropriate care before it is released.

Possessing a species protected under Schedule I is an offence punishable by a minimum three-year prison sentence, which may extend to seven years, and a minimum fine of ₹25,000.