Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forest dept seizes protected turtle on PETA complaint

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 11:10 PM IST

MUMBAI: PETA India and Thane Forest Division rescued an Indian soft-shelled turtle from a Navi Mumbai clubhouse, violating wildlife protection laws.

MUMBAI: Acting on a complaint by PETA India, the Thane Forest division seized an Indian soft-shelled turtle from a colony clubhouse in Navi Mumbai.

Forest dept seizes protected turtle on PETA complaint
Forest dept seizes protected turtle on PETA complaint

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India worked with the Thane Forest Division of the Maharashtra Forest Department to rescue an Indian soft-shelled turtle – a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972.

It was kept in a messy aquarium in the clubhouse of Seawoods estate colony in blatant violation of the WPA. The seized turtle is being kept under observation in the custody of the forest department and is being medically examined and provided with appropriate care before it is released.

Possessing a species protected under Schedule I is an offence punishable by a minimum three-year prison sentence, which may extend to seven years, and a minimum fine of 25,000.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On