Bridal designer store ex-employee arrested for siphoning off 87 lakh

MUMBAI: A former account executive of a bridal couture label was arrested on Friday for allegedly siphoning off ₹87 lakh from the company’s Peddar Road store. HT Image

According to the Gamdevi police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Thopte, 40, a resident of Tulsiwadi in Tardeo.

The store, run by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, is located in Mewar Apartment on Peddar Road.

“Thopte was working at Jade Lifestyles Private Limited from January 2022. In January, he resigned from the company,” a police officer said.

The new person appointed in Thopte’s place found discrepancies in the accounts, which he reported to the management. An inquiry revealed that Thopte had stolen cash from the store’s collection on a regular basis.

Mukund Rane, administrative manager of the store, had submitted a written complaint to the police a month-and-a-half ago. After verifying the facts, the zonal deputy commissioner of police ordered the registration of an FIR against the former executive on Thursday.

“We are inquiring into the allegations and gathering evidence. We will decide on the further course of action soon,” the police said.

A case for cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against Thopte.

