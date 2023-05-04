Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Renuka Chowdhury, daughter buy Worli flat for 63.33 cr

Renuka Chowdhury, daughter buy Worli flat for 63.33 cr

BySatish Nandgaonkar
May 04, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Since the property buyers are women, they were given a one per cent discount as per the norms in Maharashtra. The firebrand Congress leader and her documentary filmmaker daughter paid ₹1.47 crore as stamp duty

Mumbai: Former Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury and her daughter have purchased a 6,179 sq ft apartment at Oberoi Realty’s Three Sixty West project in Worli for 63.33 crore.

The apartment is located on the 31st floor in Tower B in the luxury project and comes with three car parking spaces at level 8, according to the registration documents. The agreement between Oberoi Realty Ltd representatives and Chowdhury, 68, and her daughter Poojita, 45, was registered on February 22 this year.

Since the property buyers are women, they were given a one per cent discount as per the norms in Maharashtra. The firebrand Congress leader and her documentary filmmaker daughter paid 1.47 crore as stamp duty.

After the February 1 union budget announced a cap of 10 crore on capital gains tax benefit, luxury real estate transactions witnessed a sharp increase with high net worth individuals investing in luxury properties. The biggest single transaction happened on February 3 when D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani’s family and close associates purchased 28 apartments in bulk in Three Sixty West for 1,28 crore.

On February 8, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka purchased a 29,885 sq ft penthouse on the 63rd floor in the same project for 230 crore. In March, Rajkamal Bajaj-promoted Avener Capital Pvt Ltd and Bajaj Consultants pvt ltd had purchased a 9,593 sq ft duplex on the 21st and 22nd floors in Three Sixty West for a sum of 100,70 crore.

