MUMBAI: A reckless act of filling expired perfume and deodorant cans with gas has led to a massive explosion that left four members of a family with severe burns in Nalasopara on Thursday night. The incident occurred in a third-floor apartment in Shankeshwar Nagar, Nalasopara East, highlighting the dangerous consequences of mishandling volatile substances. Four of a family receive severe burns in explosion caused by mishandling expired perfume bottles

The explosion was reported around 9 pm by neighbours, and the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) fire brigade swiftly responded to the scene. The injured family members include Mahavir Vader, 41, his wife Sunita Vader, 38, their son Harshwardhan, 9, and daughter Harshada, 14. All four were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with Harshwardhan admitted to Life Care Hospital and the others to Oscar Hospital due to the severity of their burns.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after an hour-long effort. The blaze, confined to the Vader family’s apartment in Roshni Society, caused extensive damage. Upon inspecting the charred remains, officials discovered gunny bags and drums filled with expired perfume bottles.

Vader’s negligence

According to police and fire brigade investigations, Mahavir Vader, who works at a perfume factory, had been illegally storing expired perfume and deodorant bottles in his apartment. He reportedly refilled these bottles with gas and altered their expiry dates before selling them at discounted prices in the local market. Officials are now investigating whether Vader had obtained the necessary permissions to store such hazardous materials in a residential building. Authorities are continuing their inquiries into Vader’s activities and the potential regulatory violations involved.

When can perfume and deodorant bottles explode

1. Flammable contents: Many perfume and deodorant bottles contain alcohol and other flammable substances.

2. Pressurised containers: These products are stored under high pressure, making them prone to rupture when exposed to heat or physical damage.

3. Gas leaks: Improper refilling or tampering with these bottles can lead to gas leaks, creating an explosive environment.

4. Heat sources: When exposed to open flames, electrical sparks, or even high temperatures, these volatile substances can ignite, leading to explosions.