Mumbai: Four years after the H J Doshi Ghatkopar Hindu Sabha Hospital was demolished for redevelopment in 2021, with a promise of completion in 30 months, Ghatkopar West is still awaiting its only affordable hospital, forcing residents to depend on over-crowded civic hospitals. Residents, protesting on the site, said that not a single pillar has come up since. Four years on, Ghatkopar still awaits rebuilding of its only low-cost hospital

On Wednesday evening, over 150 residents and former staff staged a protest and signature campaign outside the now-vacant plot, barely 100 metres from Ghatkopar West railway station. They demanded that the Hindu Sabha Trust, responsible for the hospital’s operations, immediately restart construction, reinstate employees who were assured re-employment, and also clear pending dues.

The hospital had employed around 450 workers, including ward boys, housekeeping staff and technicians, all of whom were being paid only half their salaries every month during the closure. They claim that they were paid final settlements after the 30-month period had lapsed, and were informed that they would be rehired once the hospital reopened.

“We were clearly told redevelopment would finish in 30 months and we would all get our jobs back,” said Prashant Kalekar, who worked in the X-ray department. “But nothing has happened in four years. Many of us are also waiting for pending payments. We just want the hospital rebuilt and the staff reinstated as promised. This area desperately needs this facility back.”

Residents say the closure has widened healthcare gaps in the area. “After Rajawadi, this was the only place where poor families could walk in and get affordable treatment,” said Kanchan Badhe, a Ghatkopar resident who joined the protest. “Now people are forced to go to Sion or KEM because Rajawadi rarely has free beds. We thought redevelopment would help, but now it feels like we do not have any options here.”

Protesters also alleged in the trust’s functioning, claiming trustees were changed abruptly and raising concerns about the land’s future. A trust member, who requested anonymity, denied the allegations.

Protestors also alleged a lack of transparency in the trust’s functioning, claiming trustees were changed abruptly, which raised concerns about the future of the land. A member of the Hindu Sabha Trust, however, denied the allegations, requesting anonymity, and said that work was already underway.

“We don’t understand why the protest was held,” the trustee said. “Clearances and architectural processes have begun. Staff were given closure compensation so they could take up work elsewhere until construction is completed. BMC ordered the demolition, and redevelopment will take time. Once the hospital is ready, we will consider them first for employment.”

Former employees say they will continue their agitation until the trust announces a clear timeline for reconstruction and re-employment. “We trusted the assurances and were let down,” Kalekar said.