Frauds impersonate ADG to extort money, probe on
Mumbai: Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Dr Ravinder Singal has lodged a complaint with the Azad Maidan police that some imposters used his photos and tried to cheat a Colaba resident. Police said that the Colaba resident immediately informed the senior IPS officer about the cheating bid. ADG Singal is presently posted as Controller of Legal Metrology, Maharashtra.
According to the complaint lodged by Singal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, he learnt through his family and friends that some people were getting calls from frauds, who used his name to demand money.
When Singal inquired into the matter, he found that a young man was getting ransom calls for answering a video call made by a female. Initially, the youngster was blackmailed saying that a morphed photo of him will be forwarded to his contacts to defame him if he failed to pay up.
Since the man refused to pay, the frauds used Singal’s name and his photo in uniform as the profile picture of WhatsApp account to blackmail him.
“Posing as Singal, the accused were trying to extort money. They told him that the police had got the complaint from the woman in the video call and if he wanted to save himself, he should pay,” said a police officer attached to Azad Maidan police station.
“However, the youngster narrated the incident to one of his family friends who knew Singal well. The family friend then informed Singal about the episode. The senior IPS officer instructed the young man not to succumb to the demands of the fraudsters and lodged a complaint with the Azad Maidan police,” the officer added.
The police said they are trying to trace the accused through the mobile number that is been used in the cheating.
“We have registered a case against unknown persons under section 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 84 B (punishment for abetment of offences) and 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” said a police officer from Azad Maidan police station.
The police said Singal is popular as he has completed the Ironman Triathlon in France and he is also an author and a TEDx Speaker.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
