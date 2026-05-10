From privilege to purpose: How Ira Khan has turned a personal battle with mental health into a lifeline for others

MUMBAI: She is soft-spoken, spirited and a gentle force of nature. That’s Ira Khan, 29, founder of one of the coolest mental wellness spaces in the city, the Agatsu Foundation and Community Centre. She is also the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta.

iiMumbai, India - April 14, 2026: Ira Khan pose for the photos at Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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In one of the charts at her centre, housed in an old and charming building of Pali Village, Bandra, is a small note that reads, ‘I thought I was the only one who… gets scared to speak, fake an orgasm, fear calling friends when not well.’ On another board is written: ‘Talk to the wall’. It’s a safe space, so you can vent to the chart without being judged.

Indeed, you can walk in here, read a book, participate in group activities such as movement therapy or yoga or Bollywood sing-along sessions, free of any charge.

Learning from self

Following her own diagnosis with clinical depression, Khan founded the centre in 2023 to make a constructive impact on mental wellness; but did not know where to start. Acutely aware of her privilege, she decided to start small – she would let people walk in to participate in different activities and interact with them to understand what they need instead of assuming it.

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{{^usCountry}} And that’s how a safe space was created, which she thinks is a necessity in a frenetic and competitive city such as Mumbai. “Many people feel lonely as they come to Mumbai to study or work, leaving their friends and family behind,” she says. So, they are looking for spaces to meet others and make friends. Even those from the city are distressed because of the competitive environment and the constant need to perform well. “I would imagine that one could be experiencing a burn out or just getting tired,” adds Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And that’s how a safe space was created, which she thinks is a necessity in a frenetic and competitive city such as Mumbai. “Many people feel lonely as they come to Mumbai to study or work, leaving their friends and family behind,” she says. So, they are looking for spaces to meet others and make friends. Even those from the city are distressed because of the competitive environment and the constant need to perform well. “I would imagine that one could be experiencing a burn out or just getting tired,” adds Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In order to enable connections, Khan facilitates an art activity that requires people to add to others’ drawings. The only condition being not to have any recognisable objects and shapes on the paper. “As someone who did a lot of art in school, I would get stuck by the idea that I have to produce something pretty, which did not allow me to have fun with colours,” she says. “I guess it’s the freedom to just let go, participate in a collective activity without the fear of being judged that appeals to people the most involved in the activity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In order to enable connections, Khan facilitates an art activity that requires people to add to others’ drawings. The only condition being not to have any recognisable objects and shapes on the paper. “As someone who did a lot of art in school, I would get stuck by the idea that I have to produce something pretty, which did not allow me to have fun with colours,” she says. “I guess it’s the freedom to just let go, participate in a collective activity without the fear of being judged that appeals to people the most involved in the activity.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her programme and efforts have shown results – those who could hardly remember any names are now acing memory games, and people come from the distant suburbs to participate in group activities to try new and creative modes of expression.

However, while she is appreciative of her advantages, Khan is struggling with financial support.

While her father is currently funding the foundation, Khan wants to look for other avenues as well, which she says, is hard for a mental wellness centre. “The outcome may not be as easily measurable as, say, an education programme, which can be a deterrent,” says Khan, underscoring that addressing mental health issues is the need of the hour, hoping “corporates would include it in the CSR funding”.

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Beating the lows

Every year, about 10,000 people below the age of 18 in India die by suicide, she says. The number only grows in the age group of 18 to 25. “That is ridiculously high,” says Khan. “But there is something we can all do to help and we must.” There are free online courses for parents and teachers on how to help a child in distress – how to just sit with them while they figure things out by themselves, without any judgements. “Don’t say things like this is stupid or foolish. Don’t make any judgements. That’s not helpful at all.”

Another roadblock, she says, are the various memes floating on social media on the Gen Z, accusing them of using mental health as an excuse to not work. “Mental wellness can’t be used as an excuse to not take responsibility, whether at work or in a relationship,” says Khan. “When you hit a low, you can tell your boss that you missed the deadline because of your ADHD but plan to do things a certain way next time. But your boss should be able to understand and have that conversation with you as well. We no longer communicate in good faith, even if we are working for the same company or towards the same goal.”

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She has another piece of advice for the youth – do not launch a start-up while in a depressive episode like she did. “When you are depressed, you are indecisive, lack motivation and self-confidence,” she says. “In a new business, you have to constantly make decisions and will constantly fail, which could be a big blow to your confidence. Also, ask yourself if this is what you want to do as being a leader is very lonely,” she adds.

Her biggest anxiety right now is that if she fails, she will fail her employees as well. “I come from financial privilege and it may not really affect my life, but for others it’s their livelihood.”

Her mantra to beat the lows? “Go out, meet your friends, do something beyond work. I do that. Have a life beyond work.”

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