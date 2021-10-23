Fuel price hike: Petrol crossed 113 a litre; diesel at 104 in Mumbai

At an all-time high, a litre of petrol crossed ₹113, while one litre of diesel touched ₹104 in Mumbai, on Saturday.

One litre of petrol was priced at ₹113.12, while a litre of diesel was available at ₹104.00.

The price of petrol increased from ₹112 to ₹113 in Mumbai in the span of three days. A litre of petrol was priced at ₹112.11 on Wednesday.

An increase of 34 paise and 37 paise were witnessed on the prices of petrol and diesel, respectively.

Fuel prices surged in the national capital Delhi as well wherein petrol crossed ₹107 and was priced at ₹107.24 for a litre and diesel was available at ₹95.97 for one litre.

The hike in fuel prices is different in every city due to Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by the state government, additional cess and fuel transportation charges.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani a litre of petrol was priced at ₹116.08, while one litre of diesel was available at ₹105.55 in Amravati.

Transporters have called for a nationwide protest and said they are finalising the date for the same. “Transport associations leaders and members from every nook and corner of the country participated in the meeting and expressed their acute resentment at the current state of affairs. We are finalising the dates and places where we will start the indefinite protest,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).