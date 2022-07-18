FYJC admission process in limbo, many ICSE students start class 11 in other boards
Mumbai: Even as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) released class 10 results on Sunday, the admission process to get into first-year junior college is unlikely to resume since class 10 results of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) are still awaited.
“ICSE results have been released first to allow FYJC admissions in various parts of the country to proceed smoothly,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.
However, on Sunday there was no clarity from the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) on the resumption of the FYJC admission process.
Unlike previous years, this year, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was the first to announce class 10 (SSC) results. While FYJC aspirants across boards have already registered for admissions, DyDE is yet to open the process of filling part of the two-part admission forms, where students can fill in their college preferences.
However, many ICSE students have already enrolled in class 11 in other boards or integrated coaching classes.
For instance, Vikram Anand Unnikrishnan, a student of Bombay Scottish School, who secured 99.40% is pursuing the IB Diploma Programme at Bombay International School with math, physics and business management as his main subjects. The admission was granted on the basis of his class 8 and class 9 final scores, an application form including essays and extracurriculars, a maths and English entrance test, and an interview.
“I am inclined towards both science and commercial sides, and IB allows me to explore my interests by taking physics and chemistry along with business management,” said Unnikrishnan.
Trisha Bafna, who topped Children’s Academy, Kandivali East, with 99.6% has enrolled at Allen Career Institute for integrated coaching since she aspires to pursue computer science at IIT-Bombay. “I’ve started preparing for JEE since I was in class 9. Covering JEE syllabus proved advantageous in my class 10 exam,” said Bafna.
Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, has also enrolled students in their class 11 ISC board.
“We started admitting students on the basis of their class 9 and Class 10 semester 1 results. However, students who want to go to any other college can withdraw their admission. That is the least of a possibility because we have a waiting list for our ISC course,” Kalpana Patange, principal.
-
Prayagraj: Two shooters injured in police encounter, nabbed
Two shooters were injured in an encounter with police team near Matiara village in the wee hours of Sunday. Three persons involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested on Saturday, police said. SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, the police team tried to intercept two suspects on a bike moving towards Pratapgarh. SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said the two miscreants got injuries in their legs following retaliatory firing.
-
Milkman thrown off road by speeding car, killed
Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old milkman, who was returning home after delivering milk at NRI Estate, Seawoods on Sunday morning on his Activa scooter, was crushed to death by a speeding Hyundai Verna car at Palm Beach Road. The incident happened at 6.45am at Chanakya junction. A businessman working with stock, Akshay Surve has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death by negligence.
-
Despite busy schedule, squash champion scores 98.6%
Mumbai: Mumbai: Junior squash champion and a student of Bombay Scottish High School in Mahim , Tiana Parasrampuria, scored 98.6% in herTiana'sass 10 ICSE board exams, results of which were announced Sunday. The 16-year-old high-scorer will be representing India at the US Junior Open in December this year and British Junior Open world championships in January 2023.
-
Homes rattled by high tide due to coastal road work: SoBo residents
MumbaiFor the past few days, residents living in bungalows on Marine Drive have been feeling unusual vibrations sitting in their homes, which they noticed were coinciding with high-tide timings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is constructing the 10.58-km coastal road project, for which it had to relocate a large number of tetrapods between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea Face.
-
Over two acres of mangroves to be cleared for world’s fourth-longest pedestrian bridge
Mumbai A little over two acres of mangroves are proposed to be cleared from the banks of the Mithi River for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Mahim Nature Park. The bridge will significantly reduce travel time between BKC and Sion and will have the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 commuters at any given time, as per details submitted to the forest department for their clearance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics