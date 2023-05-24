Home / Cities / Mumbai News / G20 delegates visit BMC HQ

G20 delegates visit BMC HQ

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2023 12:54 AM IST

The study tour included prevention, mitigation and preparedness in accordance with various emergency situations, the performance of the emergency operations centre during various natural and man-made disasters in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 120-member delegation from the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Tuesday.

The group, which is in the city for a three-day visit, toured the BMC’s Disaster Management Room.

During their visit, various measures taken by the civic body were presented to the delegation. The study tour included prevention, mitigation and preparedness in accordance with various emergency situations, the performance of the emergency operations centre during various natural and man-made disasters in Mumbai so far, the equipment of the emergency management department, the efforts made to increase public participation, etc.

The delegates were also informed about the Aapda Mitra/Sakhi programme run by the BMC. Under this programme, the Disaster Management Department along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) trained 1,000 citizens to be the first responders during any calamity.

The delegates also took a tour of the 128-year-old heritage BMC headquarters. As per the BMC, the delegates received a traditional Maharashtrian welcome.

A small welcome ceremony for the G-20 delegation was held in the central courtyard of the BMC headquarters. The guests relished popular delicacies of the city, including panipuri, bhel, chaat, samosa, vadapav, pavbhaji, masala tea etc.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s disaster management department is preparing a multi hazard, vulnerability and risk assessment plan in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The said plan will be available on ArcGIS platform for decision support system. The disaster management department is also in the process of developing various predictive/early warning system modules of various hazards for early action. The same will also be made available to citizens.

