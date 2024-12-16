Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gamdevi police arrests man who flashed in shared taxi

ByMegha Sood
Dec 16, 2024 08:06 AM IST

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Agra for allegedly flashing a woman in a Mumbai taxi last month, after the incident went viral on social media.

Mumbai: The police arrested a 27-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly flashing a woman in a shared taxi at Grant Road last month. After the incident, the accused fled to Agra.

Gamdevi police arrests man who flashed in shared taxi
Gamdevi police arrests man who flashed in shared taxi

On November 20, a 20-year-old woman took a shared taxi from Cumballa Hill in South Mumbai to Grant Road Railway Station. The accused, Dindayal Motiram Singh, followed her till the taxi and was touching his private parts while staring at her. The victim recorded this, and her friend posted the video on social media where it went viral. After the video came to the police’s attention, they traced the victim and registered an FIR on Wednesday. They then tracked the accused to Agra from where they arrested him.

Police said Singh confessed to following the victim from Sofia College to the taxi stand before flashing her.

Singh was arrested by the Gamdevi police under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and produced him before the court on Sunday where he was remanded to police custody till Wednesday.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On