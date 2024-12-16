Mumbai: The police arrested a 27-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly flashing a woman in a shared taxi at Grant Road last month. After the incident, the accused fled to Agra. Gamdevi police arrests man who flashed in shared taxi

On November 20, a 20-year-old woman took a shared taxi from Cumballa Hill in South Mumbai to Grant Road Railway Station. The accused, Dindayal Motiram Singh, followed her till the taxi and was touching his private parts while staring at her. The victim recorded this, and her friend posted the video on social media where it went viral. After the video came to the police’s attention, they traced the victim and registered an FIR on Wednesday. They then tracked the accused to Agra from where they arrested him.

Police said Singh confessed to following the victim from Sofia College to the taxi stand before flashing her.

Singh was arrested by the Gamdevi police under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and produced him before the court on Sunday where he was remanded to police custody till Wednesday.