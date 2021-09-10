Ganesh Chaturthi: Famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal deserted as govt orders virtual darshan

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal were subdued amid the state government's restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Maharashtra. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area, prohibiting the gathering of people.

The local restrictions also barred devotees from entering the pandal to offer their prayers, forcing them to pray virtually. This is the second time in a row that the pandal is seeing sombre observance of Ganesh Chaturthi due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The outside lane was also deserted as a huge line of security personnel guarded the venue and restricted devotees from going inside. The officials also hung a "No devotees allowed to go for prayers" outside the pandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal used to be a major attraction during the 10-days long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, a widely celebrated occasion in Maharashtra. In the pre-Covid era, the pandal used to attract thousands of devotees from all walks of life, including prominent celebrities of Bollywood. It was also famous for housing massive idols of Lord Ganesha, whose height used to vary from 15-20 feet.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pandal has been observing muted festivities for the last two years now. Last year as well, the pandal committee had refrained from holding any major festivities, instead, a blood and plasma donation camp was organised to mark the festival. This year, the celebrations are being held in a traditional manner and no gathering is being allowed of people inside the pandal. Only pandal authorities and some priests are being allowed to enter the venue.

With social restrictions, the state government has also ordered a cap on idols' height. According to the order, the height of the idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been can have idols of two feet.

Despite the local restrictions, some devotees from outside the state arrived in Mumbai to worship Lord Ganesh, only to be met with disappointment. "I did not know that the festivities are not be attended online this year. I have strong faith in Lord Ganesh and visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year," said Bhavesh, who travelled from Gujarat, according to an ANI report.