Ganesh mandal celebrates 57 years with 57 good deeds
Mumbai: To commemorate 57 years of its existence, members of a Ganesh mandal in Jogeshwari (east) performed 57 good deeds through the year.
The mandal, which welcomed a six-foot idol draped in a yellow dhoti with much fanfare on Tuesday decided to bring in the Ganesh festival this year with something extra. For one, the 150 members did not collect donations from households in Vile Parle (east) where families had lost a member to Covid-19, or and in whose homes someone had lost employment during the pandemic.
But perhaps the most significant way they chose to welcome Ganeshotsav, said Shivaji Khairnar joint secretary of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, which manages the Shyam Nagarcha Raja mandal, was by performing good deeds.
“We provided medical funds for treatment. Ours is the only mandal where all seven core committee members are women,” said Khairnar.
Young mandal members celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14 by giving flowers and chocolates to senior citizens in the vicinity.
“We want the younger generation to understand the importance of having seniors amid us and so we made them celebrate Valentine’s Day with them. They were all found sitting in gardens and temples,” he added.
In order to make women from Vile Parle comfortable with the police, we made them tie rakhis during Raksha Bandhan. We also provided volunteers to visually impaired persons appearing for bank or railway exams to become their writers for free,” said Khairnar.
The mandal members also joined part the community task force of 400 people during the pandemic.
“During the monsoon 200 volunteers from mandal helped women seek shelter in mandal sheds from Powai to Borivali and provided them washrooms and refreshments,” he said.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
