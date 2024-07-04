Gangster Abu Salem approaches HC to halt his prison transfer

MUMBAI: Gangster Abu Salem has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to prevent his transfer from Taloja Central Prison to Nashik Central Prison, citing threats to his life. HT Image

Currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings, Salem initially appealed to the sessions court. However, his request was denied on June 25, although the court directed prison authorities to delay his transfer until July 3.

Taloja prison authorities have previously submitted before the sessions court that its high-security section, where Salem is lodged, is in shambles and needs urgent repair. They said this is the sole reason for proposing his transfer.

Salem’s petition said the move was unwarranted and motivated by mala fide intentions. The 62-year-old argued that he could be moved to another barrack or safe area within Taloja prison while the high-security section is repaired. He described the facility as “very spacious” and capable of accommodating such arrangements.

Salem also highlighted his good conduct in prison and pointed out that he had been attacked twice at Taloja. He said he feared the “same fate will follow” if he is moved to another facility. The plea also raised concerns about gang conflicts and safety. Salem noted that other jails in Maharashtra house numerous accused persons from rival gangs, such as those of gangsters Chhota Shakeel and Chhota Rajan. Recent murders in Nashik and Kolhapur jails, despite the best efforts of authorities, further underscore his fears for his safety if transferred.

Additionally, the petition highlighted the assurances given to the Portuguese government regarding Salem’s safety during his extradition, monitored by the Portuguese embassy through periodic visits. Salem argued that a change of address could complicate his ongoing legal battles in various courts, including some in Portugal, as the authorities are accustomed to his current location. Two cases against Salem are pending in Delhi, requiring him to travel regularly for court appearances. He contended that a transfer could disrupt these travels, potentially delaying the trials.

The petition also referenced past court orders that mandated his housing in Taloja Central Prison under strict protection, reinforcing the significance of the guarantees given to the Portuguese government.

A bench comprising Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Neela Gokhale recused itself from hearing the matter on Wednesday. The case will now be heard by a bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande on Thursday.