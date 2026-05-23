Garib Nagar demolition enters final phase; 19 arrested so far for violence

MUMBAI: After three days of razing large portions of Garib Nagar in Bandra East, Western Railway’s anti-encroachment drive entered its fourth and penultimate phase on Friday, leaving several families homeless amid the sweltering May heat. iiiMumbai, India - May 22, 2026: Western Railway launched a massive, multi-day anti-encroachment drive in Bandra's Garib Nagar slum to clear hundreds of unauthorised structures for Bandra Terminus expansion. As part of the clearance, railway authorities identified and spared 100 legally protected huts whose residents were verified in a 2021 survey in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The demolition drive, which began on May 19 following a Bombay High Court order, has already witnessed violent clashes between residents and authorities, leading to the arrest of over 16 persons and detention of juveniles. On Friday, the Nirmal Nagar police arrested three more people in connection with the violence that erupted during Wednesday’s demolition operation. With these arrests, the total number of arrested persons has risen to 19.

Addressing the media, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said all unauthorised ground-level structures had been demolished. “The workforce is now dismantling upper floors of structures whose ground floors are eligible for rehabilitation. While removing the upper portions, we have to ensure the lower floors are not damaged. Around half the work has been completed and the remaining will be carried out on Saturday,” he said.

Railway officials said fencing work would immediately begin in the cleared area to prevent fresh encroachments.

The demolition of around 500 shanties is part of Western Railway’s ambitious Bandra Terminus augmentation project aimed at expanding the station’s operational capacity. According to railway sources, several ancillary railway facilities are proposed to be shifted to the Garib Nagar stretch and further towards the Western Express Highway. These include relocation of the locomotive shed and workshop from Khar, development works near the Rail Land Development Authority land parcel, an elevated road connecting Bandra Terminus, parking facilities and other infrastructure. The proposal is currently awaiting Railway Board approval.

Once completed, the project will free up significant space at Bandra Terminus, allowing the number of platforms to increase from seven to 10. Stabling lines, tracks used for parking empty trains and coaches, will also increase from four to seven. At present, Western Railway is forced to shunt some outstation trains to Jogeshwari due to inadequate space at Bandra Terminus.

Officials said the augmentation project would eventually double the number of mail and express trains operating from Bandra Terminus from the current 22 services.

Violence probe intensifies

Meanwhile, police arrested three more persons in connection with the violence during Wednesday’s demolition drive. The accused were identified as Mohammad Saddam Shabbir Ansari, 35, Jainuddhin Alluddhin Abbasi, 55, and Tarun Mustaffa Jamil Khan, 21.

Police said Saddam was identified from photographs allegedly showing him pelting stones during the clashes.

Investigators are now probing whether the attack on police personnel and civic officials was pre-planned, and whether groups had gathered in an organised manner to target authorities involved in the demolition operation.

Police told the court they needed custodial interrogation of the accused to uncover the alleged conspiracy behind the violence. Teams are currently examining CCTV footage, videos and photographs, while statements of witnesses and officials are also being recorded.

With inputs from Vinay Dalvi