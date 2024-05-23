Generation XL Obesity Foundation hosts discussion on ‘World Child Obesity Day’

Mumbai: To commemorate World Child Obesity Day, the Generation XL Obesity Foundation hosted a discussion session at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bandar. The event featured Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Raj Thackeray, MNS Chief. Dr. Sanjay Borude, founder of the foundation, highlighted the urgency of addressing childhood obesity due to its link to preventable diseases. He noted the foundation’s efforts to support obese children aged 11 months to 17 years. “Our goal is to prevent obesity from progressing to severe stages. To raise awareness, we are organizing ‘CMEs with Diagnostics’ nationwide, featuring IMA and MMC accredited speakers,” he said. Fadnavis acknowledged the dual challenges of malnutrition and obesity in Maharashtra, proposing initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram. He stressed the importance of teacher training, mandatory PT periods in schools, and regulations mandating calorie counts in restaurants and nutritional information on packaged foods. Thackeray emphasised parental education and nutritious school meals to combat childhood obesity, emphasizing the significance of home-cooked food. The session emphasised the collaborative effort required from parents, schools, and government initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles among children.

HT Image