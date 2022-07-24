‘Get rid of the coterie’: Rebel Sena MLA's 'suggestion' to Uddhav Thackeray
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil on Sunday hit out at party president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging he did not give enough time to his legislators during his stint as the Maharashtra chief minister.
Patil also said that Thackeray should get rid of the coterie around him, PTI reported. "A 'sarpanch' (elected village head) ought to give audience to every elected representative of the local governing body. When Thackeray was just the party head, we could raise our complaints against a minister if he or she did not cooperate," Patil said.
"But after he became the chief minister, there was no one whom we could turn to for taking up our complaints of works not getting done. He should have given enough audience to the legislators," he said.
Several Shiv Sena MLAs who had joined the Eknath Shinde faction, blamed Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the strain in ties between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. “There are some leaders surrounding Thackeray, who are damaging Shiv Sena further. Because of these leaders, people like us suffer...We were made to wait for hours. We are elected representatives who have won elections with the support of nearly three lakh voters, and still we get such disrespectful treatment,” Patil said without taking any name, adding that several people in Thackeray's circle have never won an election, but didn't treat others with respect.
Patil is among the 40 Sena MLAs who rebelled against the party leadership. Due to the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed on June 29. The next day, Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became his deputy.
Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray has been attacking the Shinde camp by hurling ‘traitors’ jibe. On Saturday, the former minister said that the new government will soon collapse and the state will face mid-term elections, PTI reported. He also said that the rebel Sena MLAs betrayed his father Uddhav Thackeray when he was unwell.
Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route: First segment for Pune Metro Line 3 installed
The first ever segment for Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar was installed on Friday at Hinjewadi where Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, commissioner, Suhas Diwase was present along with other officials. The segment weighing 46 tonnes was lifted and erected at 11 metres height between proposed stations number 1 and 2 which will give a further boost to the ongoing work of 23km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.
30 injured, 5 critical as bus overturns on Solapur-Gangapur route
At least 30 passengers were injured on Sunday when the state transport bus overturned on the Solapur-Gangapur route near Maindargi village, an official from the state transport department said. At least five passengers were seriously injured in the accident, said officials. The bus was on its way from Solapur to Gangapur when the incident took place near Maindargi village at around 10:30 am. The state transport bus was on its way to Gangapur.
Former general manager of a company in Pune booked for data theft
A company's former general manager, who was denied promotion as chief executive officer (CEO), allegedly stole data and shared it with the competitor company. As per the complaint lodged by the company on Friday, the accused shared company's vital information with a competitor company without their consent and the company faced a loss of Rs 2-3 crores. Frustrated, the accused not only joined the competitor company but also shared business-related data with them.
Fake call centre: Uttarakhand STF to write to ED to probe money laundering angle
Expanding its horizon of investigation, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police will write to the enforcement directorate on Monday to probe the money laundering and hawala angle in the international fake call centre case, senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said on Sunday.
Bihar: 6 killed after explosion at businessman's house in Saran district
At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast inside a house in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said. “We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called,” Kumar said. Local reports suggest the incident occurred after an explosion inside a firecracker businessman's house. The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain.
