Man drags 12-yr-old boy out of school van, assaults

Mumbai: A Ghatkopar resident has been booked for allegedly dragging out a 12-year-old boy out of a school van and assaulting him.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Mithul Joshi. The incident happened on August 18 when the victim and the accused’s son were returning home.

According to the police, after an inquiry it was learnt that the victim and Joshi’s son had an argument a week ago. The 12-year-old boy had allegedly assaulted the son of the accused. The son of the accused informed about the incident to his father.

On August 18, when Joshi saw the boy who had assaulted his son, he dragged him out of the van and assaulted him, senior inspector Ravidutt Sawant, Pant Nagar police station, said.

The police said that the incident came to light when the boy returned home and his mother suspected some foul play. She noticed an injury mark on the boy’s body and neck. When she inquired about it, the boy at first tried to avoid it as he was so scared, however, he narrated the incident to the mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman then called the school van driver Balaji Gaikwad who confirmed the incident and said the man dragged the victim boy out of the vehicle and slapped him. The boy tried to protect himself, but Joshi slapped him twice on his face and also hit him on the neck. He tried to intervene, but the man did not stop, Gaikwad told the victim’s mother.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and based on the medical report, a police complaint was filed.

The man has been booked under section 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code along with section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. “We have given a notice to the accused man and will take legal action against him,” Sawant added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON