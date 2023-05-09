A 25-year-old man from Ahmedabad, who landed in the city last week with the hope of marrying his girlfriend, ended up in a hospital with a broken leg after he was allegedly bashed up by the very woman. The reason, she told the police, was that she wanted to teach him a lesson for allegedly harassing her after she refused to elope with him. Woman lures ex-boyfriend from Ahmedabad on promise of marriage, assaults him near court

The Andheri police on Saturday arrested the woman, Jayshree Bairagi, and her elder sister, Ritu Bairagi, under section 326 (assault) and section 120(B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. A search is on for Ritu’s husband Raju Bairagi and two of his friends.

Jayshree, 23, met Manish Arun Bairagiwala on Instagram a few months ago and they started an affair, a police officer said. Jayshree told the police that when her parents learnt about it, they insisted on meeting Manish.

“After meeting Manish, Jayshree’s parents met his parents in Ahmedabad and got the duo engaged, as they belonged to the same community. A few days later, when her parents found out that Manish was not earning well, they broke off the engagement,” an officer at Andheri police station said.

However, Manish kept on insisting that Jayashree elope with him and marry him, the officer said. “Jayshree ignored Manish’s calls, but he kept on calling and messaging her.”

On May 3, Jayshree told her sister and brother-in-law about the harassment and the three hatched a plan, the police said. In the evening, Jayshree answered Manish’s call and told him that she was ready to marry him. When Manish asked her to come to Ahmedabad, Jayshree convinced him to come to Mumbai and solemnise the marriage with the help of her sister and brother-in-law, the police said.

The next day, when Manish arrived in the city, Jayshree took him near Andheri metropolitan magistrate court where Ritu, Raju and his two friends were waiting. “The five people assaulted Manish with rods and sticks and broke his right leg. The five then fled the scene,” the police officer, quoted above, said.

Manish has been admitted to Cooper Hospital.