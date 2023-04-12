Mumbai: A 23-year-old Goa resident, who was falsely implicated in a theft case in Bahrain, was brought back safely to India on Tuesday.

Cops bring back Goan woman held up in Bahrain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mumbai Crime Branch carried out the operation with the help of the Indian Embassy and the local body of Indians in Bahrain.

The victim – identified as Tejal Gawas, a graduate – was looking for a job abroad and with the help of two agents, she went to Bahrain on February 17 for an office job. However, when she reached there, she was given a cooking job at a local resident’s house.

“When she refused to work as a cook, the resident filed a false theft case against her and her employer also seized her passport and mobile phone,” said police inspector Deepak Sawant, Unit 10.

On March 14, one of her maternal uncles, who lives in Mumbai, approached a senior crime branch official and Unit 10 was asked to inquire into the matter. The police then contacted an agent in Bahrain and with the help of the Indian Embassy, hired a lawyer to pursue the matter. Then, she was released from prison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police then contacted Dr Sunil Manjrekar, president of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum, who helped the woman return to India.