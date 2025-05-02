Gorai tourism push revived: MTDC plans new amusement park and eco-friendly attractions

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has revived plans to transform the quaint coastal pocket of Gorai into a major tourism hub. Spread over 100 acres, the project includes a new amusement-cum-water park along with a variety of other visitor-friendly facilities designed to boost the region’s appeal while maintaining its natural charm. Mumbai, India - July 19, 2024: People enjoying at the Gorai Beach in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The development comes under the purview of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which was appointed as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the Manori–Gorai–Uttan area in May 2013. The region, covering 43.13 square kilometres and comprising eight villages, was then notified as a designated Recreation and Tourism Development Zone.

According to officials, the new tourism project will be anchored by a themed amusement park and water attractions, with the remaining land earmarked for complementary facilities. The MTDC has floated two tenders to kickstart the project, including one to appoint a consultant for the development and execution of the amusement park.

Bid documents accessed by Hindustan Times reveal that the 100-acre site is located approximately 2.5 km from Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and adjacent to Dariya Kinara Resort, near the Gorai seashore. Of this, 30–40 acres will be devoted to the main amusement facility, while the remaining 60–70 acres will house eco-tourism and recreational infrastructure.

“The consultant will be responsible for preparing the master layout of the theme park, mapping the site’s boundaries and contours, and determining technical requirements in line with current ecosystem norms,” the document states. The plan will also accommodate public-private partnerships (PPPs) and aim to attract funding from both government and private entities.

The proposed amusement park is expected to feature thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, water features such as splash pads, food and beverage outlets, retail stores, and ample parking. MTDC has invited suggestions for developing the remaining land to ensure the facilities offer immersive experiences while remaining environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial to local communities.

Officials estimate that the project, if carried out without delays, will take at least five years to be fully realised.

Currently, Gorai houses the Water Kingdom water park, while its once-popular counterpart, EsselWorld, was shut down by its operators in May 2023 until further notice.

However, the renewed push for large-scale tourism infrastructure has drawn concern from local residents. For over a decade, communities in the Manori–Gorai–Uttan belt have opposed extensive development, insisting on preserving the area’s rustic character and limiting tourism to its existing capacity.