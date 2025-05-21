Govt with you: Bawankule assures Matangs seeking sub-quota benefits

Mumbai: Members of the Matang community, one of the prominent castes under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category in Maharashtra, on Tuesday staged a demonstration at Azad Maidan seeking sub-categorisation benefits that would entail them to reservation within the SC quota based on their level of backwardness. State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured the protestors that the government was with them and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would meet them within a fortnight to discuss their demands. Tuesday’s ‘Matang Samaj Jan Akrosh Morcha’ was organised by the Sakal Matang Samaj, a community organisation, in Azad Maidan (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

As per the 2011 census, the SC population in Maharashtra was 13.2 million of which around 62% were Mahars and neo-Buddhists while the remaining 38% belonged to castes within the Hindu fold. Matangs comprised the largest group in the second category with a population of around 3.5 million.

The Mahayuti government had, in the runup to the assembly polls in November 2024, appointed a committee under retired high court judge Anant Badar to examine sub-classification within the SC quota. The move was opposed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on grounds that it could affect existing reservation for neo-Buddhists and Mahars.

Unrest among Matangs in Maharashtra had been rising in recent weeks with states like Telangana notifying and implementing sub-quotas. Tuesday’s ‘Matang Samaj Jan Akrosh Morcha’ organised by the Sakal Matang Samaj, a community organisation, in Azad Maidan marked a culmination of sorts, as demands were raised halt government recruitment pending sub-categorisation.

The protest was backed by leaders from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition. It was led by BJP legislators Amit Gorkhe, Sunil Kamble and Jitesh Antapurkar and former Congress legislator Ramesh Bagwe.

Bawankule, who met the protestors on the behalf of the state government, said the Mahayuti government supported the demands. He assured that Fadnavis would hold a meeting regarding issues of the Matang community within 15 days.

“The Matang community is united now and the state government is committed to resolve your issues,” Bawankule told the gathering.

Parbhani resident Ganpat Bhise, who attended Tuesday’s protest, said sub-classification would enable Matangs to pursue education and secure government jobs.