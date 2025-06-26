MUMBAI: After a hacker sold digital gold of Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD) Limited’s 436 customers, causing the company a loss of ₹1.95 crore, the Central cyber police registered a case of cheating Tuesday. Hackers sell 436 users’ digital gold on finserv app

ABCD Ltd purchases digital gold from government-approved MMTC-PAMP. Through the company’s app, users can buy and sell various financial products like digital gold, silver, UPI, mutual funds and insurance. Users can register to buy using their mobile number. For selling this digital wealth, however, they will receive an OTP to access the payment gateway via which they can get the money.

Earlier this month, ABCD’s technical team observed the application programming interface was compromised, said a police officer. An unidentified hacker sold the digital gold and transferred the money to their bank accounts.

“On June 9, 2025, customers began calling the company’s call centre claiming that their digital gold was sold by someone else without their permission and they have not received any money. The company immediately stopped the digital gold-selling in the application,” said a police officer. By the time they realised it, the hacker had already sold digital gold belonging to 436 customers, causing a ₹1.95-crore loss to the company.

Ravindra Chaudhary, head of fraud risk management at Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.