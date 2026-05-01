...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC dismisses govt servants’ plea seeking ownership of Powai quarters

The court found “no merit and substance” in the claim of the petitioners, who included serving and retired government servants, that the flats they occupied near the upscale Hiranandani township in Powai must be handed over to them on ownership basis

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Mumbai: Granting no relief to state government employees who had sought ownership of the 72 flats allotted to them as government quarters in the Blue Bell building in Powai, the Bombay High Court recently said that employees could live in the flats as long as they served the state government and asked the retired employees occupying the flats to vacate them within 12 weeks.

HC dismisses govt servants’ plea seeking ownership of Powai quarters

A division bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande said in their order dated April 16 that they found “no merit and substance” in the claim of the petitioners, who included serving and retired government servants, that the flats they occupied near the upscale Hiranandani township in Powai must be handed over to them on ownership basis.

The petitioners had argued that the high court had, in a public interest litigation (PIL) in 2012, directed purchase of the flats by the state government at a specified rate, and their subsequent sale to government employees. The judges, however, said that since the government had chosen to allot the 72 flats in Blue Bell as government accommodation, “those petitioners who are in employment of state government, can be in occupation of the said flat, till he/she attain the age of superannuation”.

The refusal of state authorities to give government employees ownership of the flats, despite repeated reminders, was “proof of systematic indifference and a breakdown in administrative accountability”, the petitioners’ lawyers told the court.

The court was informed that under various schemes, the state government had received 400 flats, including 96 flats in the Blue Bell building, of which 72 had been purchased by the state public works department. However, instead of selling these flats to government employees, the government had chosen to retain them as government accommodation for its employees.

The court said it found no flaw in the state government’s decision “as having purchased 72 flats in the Blue Bell building, it has inducted its own employees, by treating the same as government accommodation…”.

“We see no right in the petitioners to claim that the flats shall be sold to them on an ownership basis, as once the government has acquired these flats, in form of surrendered tenements…it is open to the state government to utilise it in the manner which would, in any way, cater to the need of housing and if it chooses a class of such people (its employees), we do not find any illegality in it,” the court said.

Ashif Husain, lawyer for petitioner Rajesh Govil and four others, said they will move the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s decision.

Multiple petitions

In July last year, 19 state government officers living in Blue Bell building had filed a complaint leading to the registration of a first information report (FIR) against retired deputy secretary Rajesh Govil, accusing him of collecting 2.61 crore from them on the pretext of converting their residential quarters into ownership homes.

While no arrests were made in the case, Govil filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for quashing the FIR lodged at the Powai police station on July 19, 2025. He stated that while he and other government employees living in Blue Bell had jointly filed a petition before the High Court in 2018 seeking ownership of the government allotted premises, internal disagreements among them over fund utilisation and delays led to his harassment and the false accusation against him.

In 2025, Govil filed a separate petition in the high court seeking the same relief as the 2018 petition. In all, three petitions were filed by residents of Blue Bell seeking ownership of their government quarters, which were all dismissed by the court.

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC dismisses govt servants’ plea seeking ownership of Powai quarters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.