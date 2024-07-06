HC extends Naresh Goyal’s interim medical bail by four weeks

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday extended the interim medical bail granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal by four weeks. Justice NJ Jamadar issued the extension after Goyal submitted an affidavit explaining his need for Laparoscopic Fundoplication surgery, which he plans to undergo within four weeks, pending pre-operational surgical fitness confirmation from his doctors. HT Image

Goyal, 75, was originally granted a two-month interim bail on medical grounds on May 6, following his arrest in the money laundering case. With this period ending on Friday, Goyal requested an extension, citing deteriorating health.

He had sought bail on grounds of severe health issues and recent personal tragedy. He noted that the loss of his wife had severely impacted his mental and physical health, stating that his incarceration would violate his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution due to his infirm condition.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, who represented the 75-year-old, described his dire mental and physical state, highlighting that he is experiencing severe depression and suicidal thoughts. Ponda emphasized that Goyal requires major surgery, which cannot proceed until he achieves mental and physical stability.

ED’s counsel Hiten Venegaonkar agreed to a three-week extension, but he insisted on a comprehensive medical report from Tata Memorial Hospital. Ponda, however, relayed Goyal’s reluctance to visit the hospital, suggesting a four-week extension to allow for preliminary laparoscopic surgery to prepare for the extensive Whipple surgery needed for Goyal’s cancer treatment.

Goyal was detained by the ED in September 2023 on money laundering charges, based on a CBI FIR from May 3. The FIR implicated Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his late wife Anita, former executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty, and others.

The ED alleged that Jet Airways secured loans from a consortium of 10 banks, with ₹6,000 crore still outstanding. A forensic audit found ₹1,152 crore misappropriated as consultancy and professional fees, and ₹2,547.83 crore transferred to Jet Lite Limited, a sister company, to settle its debts.

Anita Goyal, who was arrested in November 2023, was released on bail the same day due to her age and health. She passed away on May 16, 2024.