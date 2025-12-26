HC junks plea seeking probe into Palais Royale project in Worli

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to a luxury residential project in Worli, holding that the plea was an attempt to reopen issues already settled by multiple judicial forums. Mumbai, India - Nov. 9, 2024: A view of the Palais Royale is an under-construction supertall residential skyscraper in Worli in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The case pertains to Palais Royale skyscrapers, a high-end residential project developed by Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd. (SRUIL) in Worli. The petitioner, Alpesh Gosalia, claimed that his companies, A. Navinchandra Steel Ltd. and Akai Steels Ltd., were major suppliers of steel to the project, and SRUIL had defaulted on payments of around ₹30 crore.

Gosalia stated that the project had been through multiple litigations since 2012 over alleged building rule violations, leading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a stop-work notice. Although the Supreme Court dismissed the litigation in October 2019, SRUIL allegedly suffered financial distress, resulting in non-payment to suppliers.

Alleging large-scale financial fraud, Gosalia pointed to loans worth ₹915 crore extended by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. to SRUIL. In February 2019, the high court had directed the provisional liquidator, an independent court-appointed individual tasked with safeguarding a company’s assets, to hand over the mortgaged property to Indiabulls, which subsequently auctioned the asset. In July 2019, Honest Shelters Pvt. Ltd. acquired a portion of the project for ₹705 crore. Gosalia alleged that Honest Shelters was a shell entity used to route illicit funds and accused several individuals and corporate entities of orchestrating financial wrongdoing that led to SRUIL’s collapse.

Opposing the plea, Indiabulls questioned the petition’s maintainability, pointing out that Gosalia was effectively seeking recovery of ₹705 crore of the auction sale consideration, setting aside the sale, and a CBI investigation into multiple transactions.

A division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad noted that the disputes had been examined by several forums, including the Bombay and Delhi High Courts, the Debt Recovery Tribunal, the NCLT, the NCLAT, and the Supreme Court. The bench further observed that similar prayers had been repeatedly rejected and held that no case was made out for ordering registration of an FIR or a CBI probe.

Describing the petitioner as a “disgruntled person”, the court noted that Gosalia’s company had already received approval for more than half of its claim, with the remaining claim pending inquiry. Calling the plea “misdirected and misconceived”, the court said settled judicial determinations could not be reopened in the absence of fresh evidence.