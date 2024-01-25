HC refuses to halt Jarange-Patil’s march to Mumbai

The Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to issue an order preventing Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil from entering the city on Republic Day when he has reportedly planned an indefinite hunger strike. Pune: Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil leads the Maratha Reservation Front's march at Viman Nagar in Pune, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_24_2024_000262B) (PTI)

“Learned advocate general submitted that the state would follow the legal position enunciated by the Supreme Court in the case of Amit Sahni (Shaheen Bagh) vs the commissioner of police and others,” the court said and added if the need arises the state will adopt necessary measures to avoid breach of public peace and to maintain law and order.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In the Shaheen Bagh judgment, the apex court addressed the limits of the right to protest as a fundamental right and barred indefinite occupation as a manner of peaceful protest. The judgment pertained to the protest that followed the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 that favors certain religious groups while excluding Muslims from its protection.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Justice A S Gadkari and Justice Shyam C Chandak was hearing a petition filed by activist Gunratna Sadavarte who sought the court’s intervention in preventing Jarange-Patil’s march to Mumbai.

Sadavarte, who appeared in person, informed the court that Jarange-Patil, accompanied by three crore followers, poses a logistical challenge for Mumbai whose capacity is less than one crore. The march has already impacted Pune, the petitioner said and urged the court to intervene before a similar situation arises in Mumbai. He also expressed his concern that the state might be hesitant to act due to political pressure.

Advocate general Birendra Saraf echoed Sadavarte’s concern, stating that while they respect the right to protest, someone needs to take responsibility. He suggested the court could consider halting the march and proposed providing protesters with an alternative location outside Mumbai for a peaceful demonstration.

“We are not against their right to protest but somebody should take responsibility. We cannot permit an indefinite number of people marching to the city. We are equally concerned, if possible, the court can stop them,” he said.

Further, Saraf pointed out that the state had not received any formal application from Jarange-Patil or others requesting permission to protest at a specific location. An application received was unsigned and thus invalid, he claimed.

After noting the advocate general’s assurance on the state’s commitment to addressing the matter and preventing road blockages, the bench directed the government to ensure that a suitable public space is provided to the protesters to demonstrate peacefully. It also issued a notice to Jarange-Patil which would be served through Azad Maidan police station.

The court will further deliberate on the matter on February 14.

Jarange-Patil advocates for Maratha community reservation from the OBC quota and plans to commence an indefinite hunger strike on January 26 in Mumbai, either at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park. He reached Pune on Tuesday.