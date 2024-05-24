HC rejects bail of accused arrested for killing Ratnagiri journalist

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) recently dismissed the bail plea of Pandharinath Amberkar, arrested by the Ratnagiri police for allegedly killing – mowing down journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was opposed to the proposed petroleum refinery in the district. HT Image

“This is a case where prima facie involvement of Amberkar can be seen,” said a single judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar while rejecting the bail plea of Amberkar. “The prosecution case clearly shows that the Applicant is an influential person having contacts with politicians. If the Applicant is released on bail, there is a likelihood of the Applicant influencing the witnesses. Therefore, considering the circumstances on record, no case is made out for grant of bail,” the court added.

The incident took place on February 6, 2023 – the day when Warishe had written an article against Amberkar, highlighting that posters were displayed at various places carrying photos of an accused in a serious crime (Amberkar) along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister and the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Warishe had highlighted the fact that Amberkar had a criminal past.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm, after Amberkar, who was sitting in his office, noticed Warishe proceeding on his scooter. Amberkar, according to the police, took out his car and hit the journalist’s scooter coming from the opposite direction at high speed. As a result, Warishe was thrown off the scooter, but unaware of that, Amberkar dragged his scooter for around 275 feet and then stopped his car.

Amberkar had approached the high court for bail, contending that it was an accident, and he was neither acquainted with the journalist nor was he aware of the fact that he was out on scooter.

Additional public prosecutor PH Gaikwad and senior advocate Gayatri Singh, who represented an intervener, opposed the bail plea, pointing out that Amberkar was a known supporter of the proposed petroleum refinery and Warishe had written a number of articles highlighting possible adverse effects of the refinery and that Amberkar and his relatives had purchased several land parcels in the vicinity of the project site.

They also pointed out that soon after the article against him was published, Amberkar had expressed his intention to kill the journalist and had told some witnesses that “until it was done, he would not sleep peacefully.”

Justice Jamdar accepted the arguments advanced by the prosecutor and the counsel for the intervener and rejected the bail plea, observing that the circumstances prima facie showed the involvement of the applicant in the offence.