 HC rejects bail of accused arrested for killing Ratnagiri journalist | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC rejects bail of accused arrested for killing Ratnagiri journalist

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Bombay HC denies bail to Amberkar accused of killing journalist opposed to refinery, citing risk of witness tampering due to his influence.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) recently dismissed the bail plea of Pandharinath Amberkar, arrested by the Ratnagiri police for allegedly killing – mowing down journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was opposed to the proposed petroleum refinery in the district.

HT Image
HT Image

“This is a case where prima facie involvement of Amberkar can be seen,” said a single judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar while rejecting the bail plea of Amberkar. “The prosecution case clearly shows that the Applicant is an influential person having contacts with politicians. If the Applicant is released on bail, there is a likelihood of the Applicant influencing the witnesses. Therefore, considering the circumstances on record, no case is made out for grant of bail,” the court added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident took place on February 6, 2023 – the day when Warishe had written an article against Amberkar, highlighting that posters were displayed at various places carrying photos of an accused in a serious crime (Amberkar) along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister and the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Warishe had highlighted the fact that Amberkar had a criminal past.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm, after Amberkar, who was sitting in his office, noticed Warishe proceeding on his scooter. Amberkar, according to the police, took out his car and hit the journalist’s scooter coming from the opposite direction at high speed. As a result, Warishe was thrown off the scooter, but unaware of that, Amberkar dragged his scooter for around 275 feet and then stopped his car.

Amberkar had approached the high court for bail, contending that it was an accident, and he was neither acquainted with the journalist nor was he aware of the fact that he was out on scooter.

Additional public prosecutor PH Gaikwad and senior advocate Gayatri Singh, who represented an intervener, opposed the bail plea, pointing out that Amberkar was a known supporter of the proposed petroleum refinery and Warishe had written a number of articles highlighting possible adverse effects of the refinery and that Amberkar and his relatives had purchased several land parcels in the vicinity of the project site.

They also pointed out that soon after the article against him was published, Amberkar had expressed his intention to kill the journalist and had told some witnesses that “until it was done, he would not sleep peacefully.”

Justice Jamdar accepted the arguments advanced by the prosecutor and the counsel for the intervener and rejected the bail plea, observing that the circumstances prima facie showed the involvement of the applicant in the offence.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC rejects bail of accused arrested for killing Ratnagiri journalist
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On