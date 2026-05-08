Head-shaving threat forces govt to get talking to teachers

MUMBAI: A threat from a hundred women to shave their heads after being met with silence from the government for 60 days paid off on Thursday. The protestors, contractual teachers and non-teaching staff from across the state, were told late on Thursday that the state chief secretary would meet them on May 14 to discuss their demand for permanent employment. Mumbai, India - May 7, 2026: Hundreds of contractual teachers and non-teaching staff from across Maharashtra gathered, from the last 60 days to protest against the delay in their permanent appointment in the state education department, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The protesters include 3,378 contractual employees appointed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan nearly two decades ago. They include subject experts, teachers, and non-teaching staff working in different various arms of the state education department. They have been demanding that the government regularise their jobs and absorb them into permanent posts.

With no response over the years, the teachers mounted a protest at Azad Maidan two months ago. When this too was ignored by the authorities, women protestors announced that they would shave their heads on Friday, to draw attention to their cause. On Thursday, they wore flowers on their heads to signal their intent.

Yogita Balakshe, chairperson of the Samagra Shiksha Sangharsh Committee leading the agitation, said, “After our ultimatum, many leaders including MLA Satyajit Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre and Sudhir Mungantiwar appealed to us to postpone our agitation.”

She said, “Considering the letter regarding the meeting (with the state chief secretary) and appeals from political leaders, we decided not to shave our heads but will continuing our protest until we get justice.”

According to Balakshe, these teachers play an important role in the education system. They handle various responsibilities in schools and government offices across Maharashtra. Apart from teaching, non-teaching staff manage administrative work and data entry on government portals such as UDISE Plus.

The protest comes nearly six months after the state government assured them that a decision on permanent employment would be taken based on a report prepared by a study committee set up by then chief minister Eknath Shinde.

According to the Samagra Shiksha Sangharsh Committee, the study committee submitted its report to the government on January 25, 2025. The report, Balakshe says, recommended that contractual employees continue in service. Following this, the teachers increased pressure on the government to implement the recommendations and regularise their jobs.

An officer from the education department said the proposal regarding the employees’ appointments is pending with the Chief Minister’s Office for a final decision.

20 years, no permanency

‘Fadnavis had assured us…’

Laxmi Torad, 46, was appointed as an English subject resource person in Beed district in 2006 and transferred to Solapur in 2013. Torad said that on December 12, 2012, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was then leader of the opposition, had said that if his government came to power, he would resolve the issue within six months. “The process has not started years after he came to power,” she said.

‘I stayed at CSMT for 6 days’

Manisha Jagtap, 46, was appointed in Dharashiv in 2006 and currently works as a resource person providing teacher training for all subjects in primary education. A B Ed graduate, Jagtap said she stayed at CSMT for six days during the protest in Mumbai. “I earn ₹33,000 per month, and it is difficult to manage expenses at home and in Mumbai. It costs ₹200 per day to stay at a gurudwara and also spend money at Ambedkar Bhavan. Many of us are staying in places that are free or cheaper in Mumbai,” she said.

‘We impart quality education’

Shalini Patil, 44, principal of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nandurbar, said the school provides quality education to girls, “Some of our students have secured good government jobs. Recently, one student obtained a Class 1 position and is undergoing training. Despite putting in so much effort to educate and guide students, I receive only ₹25,000 per month. Other teachers also receive similar salaries, while helpers in our schools get only ₹10,000 per month,” she said.

‘Will fight to the very end’

Pravin Mohod, 49, from Akola, was appointed in Amravati district in 2006 and later transferred. He currently works as a Marathi resource person. “We have spent our lives struggling for permanent appointments, and now we are struggling during this protest as we have to vacate Azad Maidan every day after 6 pm. Still, we will continue to agitate until we receive an assurance from the government,” he said.

‘Govt flouting court orders’

Yogesh Bhavsar, 52, a data entry operator appointed in Dindori in Nashik district in 2006, has been at the protest for all 60 days. Bhavsar said there have been several court orders stating that employees who have completed 10 years of service should be given permanent appointments. “Despite serving for nearly two decades and even after positive recommendations from the study committee, we are still not being given permanent appointments,” he said.