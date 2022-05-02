Heat wave conditions begin to abate in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai: Temperatures across interior Maharashtra appreciably reduced on Sunday, on day four of the ongoing heat wave, with nine of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather stations in the Vidarbha subdivision (from a total of 10) seeing reductions in the daytime maximum temperature reading.
Officials in the IMD said that heat wave conditions have begun abating in the state, but clarified that this will be a gradual process over the next few days, and that citizens still need to exercise caution and reduce exposure to the sun, especially for vulnerable groups. Heat wave alerts continue to be in place for Monday in Wardha and Akola districts, while Chandrapur is on alert till Tuesday.
Chandrapur city once again was the hottest location on IMD’s record for the fourth consecutive day, clocking a daytime maximum of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday (down slightly from 46.6 degrees Celsius the day prior). Akola and Amravati showed the most perceptible reduction in temperature. Akola recorded a daytime maximum reading of 44.2 degrees Celsius Sunday, down from 45.5 degrees the day prior. Amravati recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, down from 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
An official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur said, “There will be relief for all four meteorological subdivisions in Maharashtra by May 5. A low pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal. This weather system may bring cooling winds and pre-monsoon showers to parts of India, including Maharashtra, causing temperatures to settle closer to normal or at normal. There are also two consecutive western disturbances expected to pass over north India which will cool down temperatures and influence the climate in Maharashtra.”
16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC
The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them. Rural development and panchayati raj, additional chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner along with his existing responsibilities. Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board. S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.
Five held in Noida expressway road rage case; victim still critical
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly running over a man after an altercation on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday. Police said the suspects, identified as Naveen Awana (driver), Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, Nitish Gupta and Vijyant Bhati, all residents of Noida, fled after the incident but were arrested on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.
CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral
Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall's security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.
Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured
Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police.
Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another. She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day. The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers.
