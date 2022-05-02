Heat wave conditions begin to abate in interior Maharashtra

Mumbai: Temperatures across interior Maharashtra appreciably reduced on Sunday, on day four of the ongoing heat wave, with nine of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather stations in the Vidarbha subdivision (from a total of 10) seeing reductions in the daytime maximum temperature reading.

Officials in the IMD said that heat wave conditions have begun abating in the state, but clarified that this will be a gradual process over the next few days, and that citizens still need to exercise caution and reduce exposure to the sun, especially for vulnerable groups. Heat wave alerts continue to be in place for Monday in Wardha and Akola districts, while Chandrapur is on alert till Tuesday.

Chandrapur city once again was the hottest location on IMD’s record for the fourth consecutive day, clocking a daytime maximum of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday (down slightly from 46.6 degrees Celsius the day prior). Akola and Amravati showed the most perceptible reduction in temperature. Akola recorded a daytime maximum reading of 44.2 degrees Celsius Sunday, down from 45.5 degrees the day prior. Amravati recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, down from 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

An official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur said, “There will be relief for all four meteorological subdivisions in Maharashtra by May 5. A low pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal. This weather system may bring cooling winds and pre-monsoon showers to parts of India, including Maharashtra, causing temperatures to settle closer to normal or at normal. There are also two consecutive western disturbances expected to pass over north India which will cool down temperatures and influence the climate in Maharashtra.”