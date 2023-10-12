Hiring 3,000 cops on contract to cost Mumbai police 100 crore annually

The employment of 3,000 policemen from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) on contract will cost the Mumbai police ₹8.35 crore monthly and ₹100.21 crore per annum, said a government resolution (GR) issued by the home department on Wednesday.

The GR further said the home department has permitted the police force to deposit ₹29.58 crore as advance.

The state had on July 27 issued a GR giving its approval for hiring personnel on a contractual basis for 11 months. The police force has a sanctioned strength of 40,623, of which around 10,000 posts of constables and drivers are vacant. While the ongoing recruitment drive will fill 7,076 posts of constables and 994 drivers, there will be a shortage of around 3,000 constables.

“The 7,076 constables to be recruited will take at least two years to join the force as they will have to undergo training. Until then, the Mumbai police commissioner has been empowered to recruit 3,000 constables from MSSC on contract for 11 months,” the July 27 order said.

