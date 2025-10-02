History-sheeter fires in air to threaten Shiv Sena leader in Ulhasnagar

THANE: Panic broke out at a Garba event in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday night after a local history-sheeter allegedly fired two rounds in the air to threaten Shiv Sena shakha pramukh of the region, Bala Bhagure. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.45 pm at a Garba night organised by the Banjara Vikas Parishad in Ulhasnagar Camp 2. The accused, Soham Pawar, 22, approached Bala Bhagure, 39, and confronted him, claiming to be the area’s don.

“Pawar questioned Bhagure about organising the event without his permission and pulled out a gun, pointing it at him. Eyewitnesses said Bhagure’s brother intervened, preventing any harm,” said a police officer. Pawar then allegedly fired two rounds in the air, causing chaos among the attendees, before fleeing the spot, he added.

Senior police inspector Santosh Awhad of Ulhasnagar Police Station said that Pawar already has seven or eight criminal cases registered against him in the past. He was traced and detained soon after the incident.

Pawar has been booked under Sections 109 (abetment), 35(3) (common intention), 52 (criminal intimidation), and 308(6) (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 25 (illegal possession and use of a firearm) of the Arms Act.

The area witnessed a similar incident in February 2024 during a standoff between rival factions of the BJP and Shiv Sena in the Hill Line Police Station. Ganpat Gaikwad, a BJP leader, allegedly pulled out a concealed revolver and fired multiple bullets at Mahesh Gaikwad, causing him to collapse. Ganpat then allegedly sat on Mahesh’s body and struck him repeatedly with the weapon’s butt.