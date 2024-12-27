Mumbai: The state food and drug administration (FDA) has directed chemists and druggists across Maharashtra to honour prescriptions for allopathic medicines by homeopaths who have completed a certificate course in modern pharmacology. The decision to this effect was taken two months back while the final order was issued on Thursday. Homeopaths can now prescribe allopathic meds

Dr Bahubali Shah, currently in his second stint as administrator of the Maharashtra Homeopathic Council, said that during his previous stint from 2013 to 2016, registered homeopaths were permitted to practice allopathy once they completed a certificate course in modern pharmacology.

“In 2014, the Homeopathic Practitioners’ Act and the Maharashtra Medical Council Act were amended by the legislature to allow registered homeopaths to practice allopathy. But since the Drug and Cosmetic Act did allow them to prescribe allopathic medicines, chemists did not honour their prescriptions,” he said.

After being reappointed administrator in September 2024, Shah, who hails from Baramati, took up the issue again with the FDA and the previous state government. Prior to the assembly elections in November, he held meetings with drug controllers and a deputy commissioner in the FDA with help from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal and former minister Dharmarao Baba Atram, he said in a press note.

Thursday’s order would come to the aid of thousands of homeopaths who had successfully completed certificate courses in pharmacology since 2014, Shah noted. FDA commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said it would ensure that all chemists accepted prescriptions by such doctors.

Santosh Kadam, president of the Indian Medical Association, claimed the order would result in the proliferation of ‘half-baked’ allopathic doctors.

“The state had earlier issued an order allowing homeopaths to practice allopathy. We challenged this in court and the matter is sub-judice. Now, the government has issued a fresh order regarding prescriptions. We will challenge this too,” he said.

Kadam wondered how homeopaths could be allowed to prescribe allopathic medicines after studying for just a year when allopaths had to complete a six-year MBBS course to do the same. “The government claims there is a shortage of doctors although 10 new government medical colleges were approved this year. These homeopaths will make for half-baked allopathic doctors,” he said.

Homeopathic doctors welcomed the move, saying it would especially benefit people living in rural areas where there were few qualified allopathic doctors.

“There is a large congregation of specialists and medical practitioners in urban areas. But rural areas are serviced by homeopaths and Ayurveda doctors. This change was much needed – it will make a big difference in rural and semi-urban areas,” said a homeopath, requesting anonymity.