Homeopaths threaten Mantralaya dharna on Tuesday over MMC registration, AYUSH doctors join protest

MUMBAI: Homeopathic doctors have threatened to stage a dharna outside Mantralaya on Tuesday, coinciding with the state cabinet meeting, to press for their long-pending demand for registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The protest has widened, with doctors from other AYUSH streams also extending support.

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The protest, led by representatives of homeopathic doctors, comes after the Maharashtra government put on hold its decision to allow their registration with the MMC from July 27 following strong objections from bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Homeopathic doctors in Maharashtra are seeking MMC registration to legally prescribe modern (allopathic) medicines. Under the state’s policy, homeopaths who complete the one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) are permitted to integrate basic allopathic treatment into their practice, particularly to strengthen healthcare services in rural areas. However, they say registration with the MMC is essential to provide legal backing to their practice, ensure prescriptions are accepted by pharmacists, secure official recognition of their modern medicine training, and protect them from legal challenges over alleged “crosspathy”.

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{{^usCountry}} The agitation has now expanded, with doctors practising other Indian systems of medicine- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH)- under the banner of the Integrated Doctors Association (IDA) joining the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agitation has now expanded, with doctors practising other Indian systems of medicine- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH)- under the banner of the Integrated Doctors Association (IDA) joining the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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Since the government’s decision was put on hold, homeopathic doctors have been protesting daily outside the MMC office.

The protests escalated on Friday when homeopaths locked the doors of the MMC office, drawing sharp criticism from the IMA, which said the act tarnished the medical profession and was unbecoming of “any civilised medical professional”. The IMA also demanded police action against the protesters.

“The protest was purely symbolic. After office hours, the main entrance gate was symbolically held closed for approximately five minutes as part of the sit-in protest. Mumbai Police were present throughout the protest, and the entire demonstration was conducted in their presence,” said Dr Yogesh Bhalerao, working president of the IDF.

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The dispute between homeopaths and allopathic doctors over the issue has persisted for years. Former IMA president Dr Suhas Pingle said tensions typically intensify around the medical college admission season, when the issue gains political traction as several political leaders own homeopathy colleges and have significant stakes in the sector.