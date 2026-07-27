‘Hope looks good on us’: Young protesters revel as Thackeray calls them ‘Vishnu avatar’

Mumbai: As young protesters trickled into Shivaji Park on Sunday morning, a day after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned in response to countrywide protests seeking government accountability over recent examination paper leaks, the mood gradually shifted from anger over the past few days to celebration.

For many protesters at Shivaji Park on Sunday, Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was only a symbolic victory in the struggle to fix government accountability over systemic failures (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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Scores of young students arrived waving the tricolour. Other protesters – spanning toddlers to senior citizens – brought along placards with quirky messages that congratulated the Gen Z for not bowing before power despite being at the receiving end of police action in multiple cities since July 20, when protesters led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were lathi-charged and tear-gassed while marching to the Parliament in New Delhi.

“Hum hai Gen Z, nahi karte ji-ji (We are Gen Z, we don’t say yes-yes),” said one placard. Another read: “Na lathi se, na keelon se, humne kar dikhaya apni reel-on se (Not with batons, not with nails, we did it with our reels)”. Yet another said, “Hope looks good on us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Many protesters broke into impromptu jigs as giant loudspeakers blared songs that had accompanied the protests over the past few days, such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Azadi’ from the film Gully Boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many protesters broke into impromptu jigs as giant loudspeakers blared songs that had accompanied the protests over the past few days, such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Azadi’ from the film Gully Boy. {{/usCountry}}

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By the time the Thackerays – Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and their sons Aaditya and Amit Thackeray, respectively, who had issued the call for Sunday’s gathering – took to the stage, the crowd had swelled to nearly 20,000, far outstripping the mobilisation in earlier protests at the same venue.

“This is a victory of desh-bhakts over andh-bhakts (patriots over blind followers)...Cockroaches have defeated the dictator. They are the true avatar of Vishnu,” Uddhav Thackeray said to loud cheers from the audience. He lauded the youth, saying they had written a golden page in India’s history. “Do not tolerate the arrogance of those in power. Henceforth, do not let anyone weaken the country,” he said.

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Hailing the victory

Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had originally planned a ‘tiranga (tricolour) rally’ at 11am on Sunday to demand Pradhan’s ouster over the recent NEET-2026 paper leak. However, after the minister stepped down on Saturday, the rally was turned into a celebratory event.

“Congratulations to the youth of India,” proclaimed the banner behind the stage set up on Savarkar Road near Shivaji Park.

Protesters from different parts of the city and beyond began arriving at the venue around 9am, to celebrate what they described as the “victory” of the movement. Strangers hugged and greeted each other saying ‘Resignation Mubarak’; they posed for photographs and videos, sang songs, and exchanged Instagram IDs to stay in touch in the days ahead.

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“This is definitely a victory,” said Rhea Iyer, 30. “But there’s also a feeling that everything happened too soon. I’m happy, yet I think this movement should grow into something much bigger instead of ending here.”

“It almost seemed as if everyone – including ourselves – had lost hope in our generation,” said 24-year-old Aniket Tupe. “People believed our generation wouldn’t stand up. But we achieved something many before us had accepted as impossible. Earlier generations had become used to the way things worked. We refused to.”

Shortly after 11am, Uddhav, Raj, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray climbed on stage, accompanied by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.

The celebrations briefly gave way to silence when Raj Thackeray read out the names of 21 students who reportedly died after the NEET-2026 exam was cancelled last month over paper leak allegations.

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“The families of children to whom Prime Minister Modi paid tributes (in social media posts on Saturday and Sunday) have suffered much more than the pain he felt while removing his beloved Dharmendra Pradhan. We will not forget their suffering,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

“Today is not a day to give a speech but to congratulate the Gen Z,” he continued. “Many students died by suicide after the paper leak. We pay tribute to them.”

Thackeray also thanked the Maharashtra police for not lathi-charging and tear-gassing protesters, as had happened in New Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal.

‘Dil Maange More’

For many protesters at Shivaji Park on Sunday, Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was only a symbolic victory in the struggle to fix government accountability over systemic failures. Placards saying “Dil maange more”, accompanied by photographs of other BJP ministers, bore this out. One of the placards carried photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, with the words “Three more to go” scribbled underneath. Another simply declared: “One gone. Many more to go.”

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“The protest should continue until everyone in a position of power is held accountable,” said Dia Chopra, 22. “From now on, anyone holding public office will have to work keeping people’s welfare in mind. Else, they too will have to demit office.”

Chopra said the movement must now turn its attention to other incompetent ministers whose decisions had caused widespread distress.

“I personally feel the campaign should now focus on Sitharaman and Gadkari,” she said. Referring to the Prime Minister, she noted, “If someone appoints so many incompetent ministers in one’s cabinet, why shouldn’t that leader also be questioned?”

In his brief speech, Uddhav Thackeray alluded to these concerns, saying Sitharaman “does not speak about the falling rupee or inflation but explains the benefits of paper leak”; referring to Gadkari, he said, “Our pothole minister is busy talking about ethanol. His turn may also come after Pradhan.”

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“This is the beginning of the battle between the BJP and Bharat. Rise above caste and religion and join this movement as Indians,” Thackeray appealed to the youth. He also urged Modi to pay more attention to running the country. “Your ministers are busy splitting political parties. Tell them to focus on their responsibilities as ministers,” he said.

Concerns linger

After the speeches ended around noon, Uddhav Thackeray along with his family and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders went to the home of his cousin Raj Thackeray, ‘Shivteerth,’ at Shivaji Park. Shortly thereafter, the Thackeray family – including cousins Uddhav and Raj, their sons Aaditya and Amit, and their wives Sharmila and Rashmi, respectively – made an appearance from the balcony of Shivteerth to thank the youth.

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The celebrations at Shivaji Park continued till much later, even as more people kept arriving at the venue.

“We hope not to return again, but given how things are going, it really seems unlikely,” said 23-year-old Kabeer Thapa. Other protesters chimed in, saying if accountability once again gave way to indifference, they would be back on the streets. Pradhan’s resignation was not the end goal; it was only the start of a struggle to make those in power accountable, they vouched.