Hotels to lose licence if found using non-dairy paneer

MUMBAI: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a notice to hotels and caterers, warning them of suspension of their licences if they use cheese analogues instead of paneer in their dishes. The establishments have also been directed to put up boards in hotels and establishments, informing consumers about the use of analogue paneer in their dishes. (Shutterstock)

Cheese analogues are non-dairy products used as culinary replacements for cheese, and are often plant-based.

In a recent order sent out by FDA commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, officers on the field have been asked to strictly conduct inspection raids to curb the allegedly rampant use of analogue paneer by restaurants, hotels, caterers and fast food establishments.

“These establishments have been misleading and cheating consumers by using the cheese analogues instead of paneer,” the order states. “Section 18(2)(e) of the Food Safety and Standards Act establishes that consumers have a right to know the ingredients of the dishes that they consume… Establishments, therefore, should declare the ingredients by putting up displays, electronic boards or informing diners about the use of cheese analogues on their menu cards.”

The FDA commissioner has also ordered all joint and assistant commissioners and food safety officers across the state to conduct inspections of at least 10 establishments in their areas to ascertain that they use actual paneer. They have been asked to inspect the purchase invoices to ascertain that the establishments are not using cheese analogues.

“If found indulging in this malpractice, the officers should immediately suspend the licences of such establishments,” states the order. “The officers should also conduct workshops for awareness among consumers about the use of cheese analogues and the provisions in the Act.” The officers have been asked to submit their reports by May 2.