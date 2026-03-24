How can pilots be stuck in a traffic jam at 6AM?: NCP MLA seeks probe over last-minute crew change in Ajit Pawar crash, demands narco test

MUMBAI: Raising serious doubts over the fatal plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, NCP MLA Chetan Tupe on Monday demanded a detailed probe into an alleged last-minute change of crew, questioning the circumstances under which the switch was made hours before take-off. Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane in flames after it crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar, along with three others on board, was killed in the crash. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_28_2026_000026B) (PTI)

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislature under Rule 293, the Hadapsar MLA flagged claims made by NCP (SP) leaders that the original pilots assigned to operate the VSR Ventures aircraft were replaced at the last moment on January 28, allegedly because they were stuck in traffic.

Tupe questioned the explanation offered for the crew change. “When is there a traffic jam in Mumbai at 6am? How were the pilots stuck so early in the morning? Who ordered the change of crew?” he asked, adding that the reasoning had “raised serious suspicion”.

He demanded that a narco analysis test be conducted on the originally assigned pilots and the owners of VSR Ventures.

A narco test involves administering drugs to place a subject in a semi-conscious state in order to extract information, and is typically used by investigators in complex cases where they suspect crucial facts are being withheld.

The MLA also raised concerns about operational decisions taken before the crash. “If visibility was poor, why was the aircraft not diverted to another airport? Why was there additional fuel on board? Was the aircraft properly checked before departure and who certified its airworthiness?” he asked, also seeking details of the aircraft maintenance engineer responsible for the jet.

Tupe further questioned whether the aircraft itself was changed at the last moment and expressed concern over delays in the investigation. He demanded that the decoding of the cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data recorder be made public to ensure transparency.

Citing accounts from local residents in Baramati who reported hearing multiple explosions, Tupe said investigators must also examine what was being carried inside the aircraft. He called for VSR Ventures to be blacklisted.

Acting Speaker Raju Khare termed the issue “extremely serious” and directed the government to take cognisance and respond. Minister Ashish Shelar informed the House that investigations were underway at three levels, by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the state CID.

Maintaining that the truth must come out, Tupe said, “We will not rest until Pawar gets justice.” VSR Ventures owner V K Singh declined to comment on the allegations.