“I am not against Marathas but the rule of mob is not acceptable in the state”

Mumbai, November 24: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s campaign to get reservation for the community within the Other Backward Classes fold, and hence bypassing the Supreme Court mandated cap of 52 per cent reservation in the state, has set off a political firestorm

Mumbai, India - Nov. 24, 2023: Chhagan Bhujbal Member of the Maharashtra Assembly pose for the photos during interview in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 24, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Jarange-Patil’s chief opponent is now Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister in the Eknath Shinde government and an OBC leader who has been variously associated with the Shiv Sena under Bal Thackeray, with Nationalist Congress Party under Sharad Pawar, and now he is part of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. Bhujbal’s aggressive rhetoric countering Jarange-Patil has not just got the aggrieved OBCs behind him but has also created a problem for his chief minister. It was Shinde’s initiative to give Marathas reservation by including them within the Kunbi fold.

Bhujbal, a battle-scarred veteran, says he will continue his opposition to the fine-slicing of the OBC reservation even if it means risking his ministerial berth.

“I am not against Marathas, but the rule of the mob is not acceptable in the state. There seems to be a parallel government functioning as our administration is being threatened to toe the line of a particular community,” he said in this interview to HT.

Q: Why are you against giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas?

A: I am not opposed to issuing caste certificates to those who are actually of the Kunbi caste. What’s happening at present is something else—facilitating a backdoor entry of the Marathas into the OBC category. We were promised that the OBC quota would not be touched and yet, certificates are being issued on a large scale. How much of the quota would be left for the OBC this way? The Maratha are not a backward caste, the Supreme Court has said this several times. How then is the apex court’s order being violated?

Q: Are you saying that Kunbi certificates are being issued wrongfully to Marathas?

A: The local administration is being threatened. Lower level staff is being terrorized. Changes are being made in original documents. Calls are being made to government officers to issue certificates without asking questions. It’s as if a parallel government is being run. Both the chief minister and deputy chief ministers are aware of what is happening. They are briefed (by the police) every morning. They should take all this seriously.

Q: You are part of the government. The special drive to issue Kunbis certificate was led by CM Shinde.

A: As a chief minister, he would not like to see any tension in Maharashtra. Whatever he is saying it is to prevent any outburst by the Maratha community, but this person (Jarange-Patil) has no concern for peace in the state, and the CM keeps assuring them that they will get reservation.

Q: But how is it that other leaders, including those who are OBCs, are not as vocal as you are?

A: Elections are approaching and they are afraid that the Maratha community might go against them. I was threatened and abused. Who will feel safe if houses of even MLAs are not safe anymore? The violence that was unleased in Beed district was pre-planned. As I said earlier, I am not against my Maratha brothers, I am against mob rule.

Q: What is your exact stand on Maratha reservation?

A: The previous law was cleared by the Bombay High Court. It means there is a way out. We need to find out the discrepancies and rectify them. The CM has appointed a panel of three retired judges to do the same. I will support any bill the government brings (before the legislature). But giving backdoor entry as Kunbis within the OBC quota is not acceptable. If you get independent reservation and also want benefits from open category, economically weaker section (EWS) category and from OBC quota as Kunbi that is not acceptable. There should be a limitation.

Q: Is a solution possible within the deadline of December 24 set by Jarange-Patil?

A: Deadline is a means to get backdoor entry for Marathas within OBC quota. Through this means, no Maratha will be left in the state and all will be incorporated in OBC quota as Kunbis. I don’t understand the logic of that demand.

Q: But won’t your hard stance lead to Maratha versus OBC polarization?

A: One has to understand that there is zundshahi (mob rule) being unleashed. Anybody who opposes their unrealistic demands is being targeted. Even Maratha MLAs who want a middle path and not an extreme stand, are being abused and threatened. This has to stop. If polarisation is happening, it will bring 20% of Marathas against the rest of the state’s 80% population. Minus the Kunbis, Marathas are just 20%.

Q: You think Jarange-Patil has political backing?

A: Someone should find this out. (Sharad) Pawar saheb will not do it, I know, but those who are with him might be cooperating with Jarange-Patil.

Q: Jarange-Patil says they will ensure your defeat in the next assembly elections. Your comments?

A: I am sure I will win the elections again. If they have decided to defeat me then I will also see to it that many of their candidates will also be defeated. The OBC community will not keep quiet if you target us. What do you expect I should do if someone comes to my constituency and speaks against me? There have been a total of ten attempts on my life in all the years of my political life, I was not afraid then, I am not afraid now.

Q: There is speculation that you and a few other OBC leaders might come together to float a new party.

A: People are demanding that but I am of the view that all the leaders should work by staying within their respective. Why do we need a separate party? However, I cannot say what may happen in the future. If this injustice against OBCs continues, anything could happen.

Q: You took a stand on the Maratha quota issue despite being part of a coalition government. You may have to lose your ministerial berth as for your stance.

A: I have been fighting for the cause of the OBCs for 25 years. Do they think I will keep quiet for a ministerial position? Some people in my party and in the government think that this (his stance) is problematic but I am firm. Before leaving for the OBC rally at Ambad, I had told the party leadership that the moment you think there I am a problem I will make it easy for you and resign.

Q: How is your relationship with Sharad Pawar at present?

A: My relationship with Pawar saheb is in line with democratic principles. He is not my enemy and neither am I. We are political opponents. In all these years, I have learnt from Pawar saheb how to remain civilized.

Q: What are Ajit Pawar- led NCP’s prospects in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra?

A: We certainly have good chances. You have seen that our party was in second position in the recently-held gram panchayat elections after BJP. Even the chief minister’s Shiv Sena was at number three position.

Q: Why is the power- sharing agreement not getting implemented even after five months as far as your party is concerned? There is no cabinet expansion, no appointment on boards and corporation and the same for positions of guardian ministers?

A: Those sitting in Delhi have their own set of problems. Irrespective of the fact that who is the chief minister, the BJP is the largest party in Maharashtra and they are monitoring things and taking decisions accordingly. Once they are free from assembly elections of five states, they will do the needful.

Q: What will be your party’s future if chief minister Eknath Shinde is disqualified either by the Speaker or by the Supreme Court?

A: The chief minister comes from a different party and we are a different party and thus our cases are also different. If, at all, CM Shinde is disqualified then a new person will take over his position because all the MLAs from his party will not be disqualified. Then we see what will happen in our case.

