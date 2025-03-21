Cinema goers who may have seen Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (ZNMD) featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, recently enjoyed watching the trio’s reunion in a series of five ad films for Abu Dhabi’s holiday destination Yas Island run by Miral Destinations. A bit of its thunder may have been stolen by a new, clutter-breaking ad by fantasy sports platform Dream11 featuring big Bollywood stars and cricketers, but the Yas Island campaign evoked heart-warming nostalgia. Iconic films, stars enjoy enduring appeal in advertising

Rediffusion chairman Sandeep Goyal said, fundamentally, Bollywood and cricket stars help in greater noticeability of the communication and enhance recall. “Hence their usage has its undeniable advantage and Yas Island tried to benefit from that time-tested formula.”

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti were co-opted for writing the script for the campaign said to be the closest thing to a sequel, 14 years after the movie was released. Zoya Akhtar said the original film was about getting out of one’s comfort zone and living life to the fullest. In the campaign, the Yas Island theme parks offer adventures, challenges and thrills, similar to those experienced by the protagonists in ZNMD on their trip of self-discovery.

Badr Bourji, senior vice president, marketing at Miral Destinations, Yas Island, said, “What stood out in ZNMD was the camaraderie between Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. The trio’s effortless chemistry aligns seamlessly with Yas Island’s diverse offerings, perfectly capturing the spirit of adventure…”

The ‘Zindagi Ko Yas Bol’ campaign was intended to specifically engage the “teenagers of yesterday that are parents of today,” a generation that grew up watching ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and now seeks immersive travel experiences with their families, Bourji said.

Former adman Lakshmipathy Bhat, senior vice president (global marketing and communications) at Robosoft Technologies, said the ad films appeal to urban, upmarket Indians who are comfortable in English and can afford foreign travel for leisure. “The film appealed to teenagers too when it was released, and 14 years later they would be decision makers or influencers for such travel choices. So, it makes sense to reference ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and the characters as they are,” he said. Goyal agreed: “If a brand can get both – the movie IP usage rights and the stars -- then it is a double win.”

In 2022, Yas Island picked Ranveer Singh for its ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ campaign. Bourji said they rely on film stars as India is a key source market for their premier leisure and entertainment destination. “Collaborating with Bollywood celebrities enables us to tap into the deep emotional and cultural connection that Indian travellers share with cinema, making our campaigns more relatable and aspirational. Moreover, Bollywood’s influence extends far beyond India, resonating with audiences across the Middle East, UK, North America and other regions with a strong South Asian diaspora,” he said.

Last year, Indian travellers accounted for approximately 16% of the total visitors to Yas Island. “This year, we aim to welcome over one million visitors from India. The growth is fuelled by a combination of strategic marketing efforts, direct air connectivity, and a growing demand for immersive, experiential travel,” Bourji said.

To expand its global market, Yas Island has worked with American actors Kevin Hart, Jason Momoa and Ryan Reynolds in the past. Audiences are increasingly inspired by locations featured in films, television series and high-profile campaigns. “ZNMD is a testament to how film-driven nostalgia can fuel travel aspirations and through our campaign we are tapping into this sentiment,” Bourji said.

Referencing an old film is not a very common creative strategy, Lakshmipathy Bhat said. “But when done well with a good brand fit it can be effective,” he said, adding that during the Super Bowl recently, the popular mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s re-created the famous scene from ‘Harry Met Sally’ featuring the same stars. “It was effective because the brand played a central role and the line ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ worked pretty well,” he said. Even though the film was released in 1989, younger audiences could connect as the scene became part of popular culture.

“In India we have seen references to ‘Sholay’ in so many ads and ‘Lagaan’ in many memes. There is merit in tapping into our residual memory and nostalgia can be a powerful attraction”, he said.